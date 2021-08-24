Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

An early progress report of the 2021 NFL Draft opt outs

By Charles McDonald
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9SEs_0bbQugcn00

The 2021 NFL Draft gave us a group of players that haven’t really existed in the NFL before: multiple first round picks that didn’t play their final season of college football.

Due to the pandemic that seems to be never-ending, players were allowed to opt out of the season with no penalty or real scrutiny, paving the way for highly touted draft prospects to begin preparing for the NFL a year early.

Six players that opted out of the 2020 college footballs season were selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Their acclimation and adjustment to the NFL will be fascinating to track this year as they jump right into professional action after a year away from the game.

Here’s how a few of these guys have performed up to this point in the preseason.

(Cornerback Caleb Farley, who was drafted by the Titans in the first round, didn’t get a blurb because he just got his first action of training camp in Week 2.)

Ja'Marr Chase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1nDR_0bbQugcn00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no point in sugarcoating it: Ja’Marr Chase has gotten off to a rocky start up to this point in his career. Of course, it’s only been a few weeks and the highly touted LSU receiver has enough talent to get this thing turned around, but he looks rusty as hell right now after opting out of the 2020 season.

Chase had three drops in the Bengals’ 17-13 preseason loss to the Washington Football Team and has just one catch for 16 yards on four targets this preseason. Physically, Chase looks like he belongs in the NFL. He doesn’t always generate a ton of separation from the cornerbacks he faces, but he does create just enough separation at the catch point to attempt to bring the ball in.

He just wasn’t able to reel in those passes against Washington.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t seem to be concerned about Chase’s struggles in camp and preseason so far. Following the Bengals loss to Washington, Taylor said they still expect Chase to improve and part of his slow start might be due to the fact that he hasn’t played since LSU beat Clemson in the national championship in January 2020.

Not all of his drops against Washington were completely his fault. On one pass, Brandon Allen threw the ball slightly behind Chase instead of hitting him in stride on a slant route. However, the Bengals would still like the fifth overall pick in the draft to catch this pass.

To be clear, no one is giving up on Chase and his potential to be a dynamite receiver in the league. Based on how productive he was at LSU, scoring a whopping 20 touchdowns in 2019, he should be able to turn this around rather quickly.

Chase’s performance so far should raise a bit of an eyebrow, but it’s not time to actually panic yet.

Penei Sewell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xqW3_0bbQugcn00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Penei Sewell is going through a position switch, moving from left tackle at Oregon to right tackle with the Lions, and the switch has been a bit difficult for him. Sewell noted back in May that moving from the left side to the right side was like abruptly switching which hand you write with.

In his first preseason game against Buffalo, he definitely looked like someone going through a bit of a transition. Fellow 2019 opt-out Gregory Rousseau beat Sewell on a sack early in the game.

However, Sewell quickly showed in that game why the Lions were comfortable using the seventh overall pick on him even though he didn’t play in 2020. Sewell’s run blocking already appears to be a major strength on the right side, even though he doesn’t have much experience at right tackle.

Moving from left tackle to right tackle will definitely induce some growing pains for the rookie, but as ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. said on The Counter podcast, Sewell is so talented that he’ll figure it out sooner rather than later.

The pass sets are still a work in progress, but Sewell should be a positive contributor for the Lions in year one before settling in as one of the better offensive tackles in the league.

Micah Parsons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZrkX_0bbQugcn00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons appears to be destined for stardom. So far, Parsons looks like he’ll be one of the most impactful front seven players in the entire league, not just among his fellow rookies.

According to Pro Football Focus, Parsons has been the best run defender in the preseason. His athletic talents are obvious the second he steps on the field and the 4.38 40-yard dash he ran at Penn State’s Pro Day shows up on tape.

Just watch this play from the Cowboys game against the Texans. Parsons is lined up in a two point stance over the center, flattens him, and almost gets the sack on Tyrod Taylor.

The list of NFL players that can replicate this is play is small. Even though the Cowboys have recent investments at linebacker in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, it will be hard for them to keep Parsons off the field.

If the first three preseason games are any indication of what’s to come, the NFL should give Parsons the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy right now. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to cut him loose and be a devastating playmaker as a pass rusher and run defender. He might have some lumps in coverage while he adjusts to the speed of the NFL, but he has the athletic traits to eventually become a dominant middle of the field player.

Rashawn Slater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6dzF_0bbQugcn00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Charges added an absolute stud to their offensive line with Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater. Early returns on Slater look phenomenal as his athleticism has really shined on early preseason tape. He has all the traits in the world to be a dynamite left tackle from Day 1.

While Slater was primarily drafted to be the long term blindside protector for Justin Herbert, they’ll need him to give a boost in the run game as well. According to Ben Baldwin of The Athletic, the Chargers ranked just 27th in both expected points added per rush (-.140) and rushing success rate (37.1%).

Slater’s explosiveness as a blocker and ability to get to the second level with ease should help the Chargers pop a few more big runs to make life easier for Herbert.

Slater might not have been the consensus top offensive line prospect in the draft, but he has the skills to become the best offensive lineman in the draft. Barring injury, he should have a rockstar rookie year — and that’s starting now in the preseason.

Greg Rousseau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3OTP_0bbQugcn00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills might have gotten a steal when they picked Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau with the 30th pick in the first round. Rousseau had a ton of production at Miami, posting 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss during the 2019 season, but he wasn’t as polished as that production would suggest. Rousseau, who stands at 6’6″, 266 pounds, isn’t an elite athlete, but he has the frame to add a lot of weight as he gets older.

So far, Rousseau looks like a perfect fit for a Bills team that needed an edge rusher that could grow into a double digit sack artist. He’s still not the most refined player, which is fine considering he’s only 21, but there aren’t many players in the league that are built like him.

Early in his first preseason game against Lions, Rousseau got a sack against Penei Sewell where he showed how valuable his length and wingspan can be. It doesn’t take much by the way of pass rush moves for him to create distance between himself and the offensive tackle before taking down the opposing quarterback.

Rousseau made his impact felt against the Bears as well. According to Pro Football Focus, he only played nine snaps, but he really made an impact in that short amount of time.

Of course, Rousseau’s preseason performance should be taken with a grain of salt because it is just preseason, but he doesn’t look rusty at all after opting out of the 2020 season. In fact, he looks a good deal better. This could be yet another great draft pick by Brandon Beane and the Bills.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
64K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Titans#Ja Marr Chase#Lsu#Lions#Espn#Pro Football Focus#Penn State#Cowboys#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Tebow Cut: Cowboys Catch 'Break'

Tim Tebow's second coming to the NFL was a flop. The wildly popular former Heisman Trophy winner was cut Tuesday, before he even had a pass thrown his way by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The highlight of the 34-year-old's attempted reincarnation as a tight end? A half-hearted block that resulted in him accidentally ramming his helmet in the stomach of an offensive lineman teammate.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Retires

It is clear now that Dion Lewis’ final season with the Tennessee Titans was the beginning of the end of his NFL career. The veteran running back plans to retire despite recent interest from NFL teams, according to an ESPN report Friday. The decision ends a 10-year career in which he played for four different teams and went two full seasons (2013-14) without appearing in a regular season game.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Big Losers In the Gardner Minshew Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the offseason with major questions at the quarterback position. With Jalen Hurts ability as an NFL starter in question, the Eagles looked to find a solid contingency plan behind him. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were brought in but their preseason performance did nothing to win the backup quarterback job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy