An early progress report of the 2021 NFL Draft opt outs

The 2021 NFL Draft gave us a group of players that haven’t really existed in the NFL before: multiple first round picks that didn’t play their final season of college football.

Due to the pandemic that seems to be never-ending, players were allowed to opt out of the season with no penalty or real scrutiny, paving the way for highly touted draft prospects to begin preparing for the NFL a year early.

Six players that opted out of the 2020 college footballs season were selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Their acclimation and adjustment to the NFL will be fascinating to track this year as they jump right into professional action after a year away from the game.

Here’s how a few of these guys have performed up to this point in the preseason.

(Cornerback Caleb Farley, who was drafted by the Titans in the first round, didn’t get a blurb because he just got his first action of training camp in Week 2.)

Ja'Marr Chase

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no point in sugarcoating it: Ja’Marr Chase has gotten off to a rocky start up to this point in his career. Of course, it’s only been a few weeks and the highly touted LSU receiver has enough talent to get this thing turned around, but he looks rusty as hell right now after opting out of the 2020 season.

Chase had three drops in the Bengals’ 17-13 preseason loss to the Washington Football Team and has just one catch for 16 yards on four targets this preseason. Physically, Chase looks like he belongs in the NFL. He doesn’t always generate a ton of separation from the cornerbacks he faces, but he does create just enough separation at the catch point to attempt to bring the ball in.

He just wasn’t able to reel in those passes against Washington.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t seem to be concerned about Chase’s struggles in camp and preseason so far. Following the Bengals loss to Washington, Taylor said they still expect Chase to improve and part of his slow start might be due to the fact that he hasn’t played since LSU beat Clemson in the national championship in January 2020.

Not all of his drops against Washington were completely his fault. On one pass, Brandon Allen threw the ball slightly behind Chase instead of hitting him in stride on a slant route. However, the Bengals would still like the fifth overall pick in the draft to catch this pass.

To be clear, no one is giving up on Chase and his potential to be a dynamite receiver in the league. Based on how productive he was at LSU, scoring a whopping 20 touchdowns in 2019, he should be able to turn this around rather quickly.

Chase’s performance so far should raise a bit of an eyebrow, but it’s not time to actually panic yet.

Penei Sewell

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Penei Sewell is going through a position switch, moving from left tackle at Oregon to right tackle with the Lions, and the switch has been a bit difficult for him. Sewell noted back in May that moving from the left side to the right side was like abruptly switching which hand you write with.

In his first preseason game against Buffalo, he definitely looked like someone going through a bit of a transition. Fellow 2019 opt-out Gregory Rousseau beat Sewell on a sack early in the game.

However, Sewell quickly showed in that game why the Lions were comfortable using the seventh overall pick on him even though he didn’t play in 2020. Sewell’s run blocking already appears to be a major strength on the right side, even though he doesn’t have much experience at right tackle.

Moving from left tackle to right tackle will definitely induce some growing pains for the rookie, but as ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. said on The Counter podcast, Sewell is so talented that he’ll figure it out sooner rather than later.

The pass sets are still a work in progress, but Sewell should be a positive contributor for the Lions in year one before settling in as one of the better offensive tackles in the league.

Micah Parsons

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons appears to be destined for stardom. So far, Parsons looks like he’ll be one of the most impactful front seven players in the entire league, not just among his fellow rookies.

According to Pro Football Focus, Parsons has been the best run defender in the preseason. His athletic talents are obvious the second he steps on the field and the 4.38 40-yard dash he ran at Penn State’s Pro Day shows up on tape.

Just watch this play from the Cowboys game against the Texans. Parsons is lined up in a two point stance over the center, flattens him, and almost gets the sack on Tyrod Taylor.

The list of NFL players that can replicate this is play is small. Even though the Cowboys have recent investments at linebacker in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, it will be hard for them to keep Parsons off the field.

If the first three preseason games are any indication of what’s to come, the NFL should give Parsons the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy right now. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to cut him loose and be a devastating playmaker as a pass rusher and run defender. He might have some lumps in coverage while he adjusts to the speed of the NFL, but he has the athletic traits to eventually become a dominant middle of the field player.

Rashawn Slater

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Charges added an absolute stud to their offensive line with Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater. Early returns on Slater look phenomenal as his athleticism has really shined on early preseason tape. He has all the traits in the world to be a dynamite left tackle from Day 1.

While Slater was primarily drafted to be the long term blindside protector for Justin Herbert, they’ll need him to give a boost in the run game as well. According to Ben Baldwin of The Athletic, the Chargers ranked just 27th in both expected points added per rush (-.140) and rushing success rate (37.1%).

Slater’s explosiveness as a blocker and ability to get to the second level with ease should help the Chargers pop a few more big runs to make life easier for Herbert.

Slater might not have been the consensus top offensive line prospect in the draft, but he has the skills to become the best offensive lineman in the draft. Barring injury, he should have a rockstar rookie year — and that’s starting now in the preseason.

Greg Rousseau

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills might have gotten a steal when they picked Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau with the 30th pick in the first round. Rousseau had a ton of production at Miami, posting 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss during the 2019 season, but he wasn’t as polished as that production would suggest. Rousseau, who stands at 6’6″, 266 pounds, isn’t an elite athlete, but he has the frame to add a lot of weight as he gets older.

So far, Rousseau looks like a perfect fit for a Bills team that needed an edge rusher that could grow into a double digit sack artist. He’s still not the most refined player, which is fine considering he’s only 21, but there aren’t many players in the league that are built like him.

Early in his first preseason game against Lions, Rousseau got a sack against Penei Sewell where he showed how valuable his length and wingspan can be. It doesn’t take much by the way of pass rush moves for him to create distance between himself and the offensive tackle before taking down the opposing quarterback.

Rousseau made his impact felt against the Bears as well. According to Pro Football Focus, he only played nine snaps, but he really made an impact in that short amount of time.

Of course, Rousseau’s preseason performance should be taken with a grain of salt because it is just preseason, but he doesn’t look rusty at all after opting out of the 2020 season. In fact, he looks a good deal better. This could be yet another great draft pick by Brandon Beane and the Bills.