‘Today’ Host Al Roker Mourns Death of Family Friend in Emotional Post

In a mournful Instagram post, Today Show host Al Roker offered his condolences to his longtime friend Anthony Scotto Jr.

“In happier times with good friend, @anthonyscottojr who just lost his dad, Anthony Scotto, Sr.,” captioned Roker. “Our entire family sends condolences and prayers to the Scottos[sic]. We have fond memories of Dad Scotto sitting in the front of @frescobyscotto with his beloved wife, Marion. #rip.”

Al Roker posted his message following the death of Anthony Scotto Sr., who passed on Saturday (August 21st) at age 87. Scotto was a former Brooklyn-based waterfront union leader and top capo in the Gambino crime family.

Sotto was connected to powerful politicians. In fact, Former presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Jimmy Carter sought Sotto’s support before he was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 1980 for racketeering and income tax fraud.

Al Roker’s friend, restauranteur Anothony Scotto jr., announced the news on Instagram shortly after his father passed. The cause of death has not been released.

Al Roker Receives Touching Birthday Wishes

In happier news, Al Roker turned 67 on Friday ( August 20th). And his fans and Today Show co-hosts turned to social media to make his day extra special.

3rd-hour host Hoda Kotb sent Roker a birthday wish on Instagram.

Kotb posted a picture of Roker holding her infant daughter. Her mother, Sameha Kotb, is also in the photo. And Al Roker looks right at home.

“Happy bday to the man who is part of our family. Love u @alroker,” she captioned.

Kotb wasn’t the only person who celebrated Roker on his big day. On the day before his birthday, the Today Show crew surprised him with video messages from his family.

While the crowd cheered for Roker outside of Studio 1A, he watched tributes from his wife and children.

“Hi, Dad,” said his daughter Courtney. “Happy, happy birthday. I wish I was there to celebrate this day with you and to give you a huge hug,” she continued. “Enjoy this day and have lots of fun. I love you so much.”

Leila, his youngest daughter, followed. “I just want to say happy birthday to the coolest 60 plus guy I know. I can’t wait to see you soon, and I hope you have an amazing day on Friday.”

Misty-eyed Roker laughed as his son, Nicolas, came onscreen. “I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday from the bottom of my heart, and we all love you.”

Finally, his wife, Deborah Roberts, says, “Nobody deserves a great birthday more than you do. You are one of the most beautiful souls I know,” she gushed.

It looks everyone loves the infamously charming and goofy weatherman. Happy belated birthday, Al Roker!