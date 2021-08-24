Don't Mention Preprints
An open letter with more than 600 signatories is calling on the Australian Research Council to rescind a change made to a grant application rule, according to the Guardian. It adds the ARC recently tweaked a rule so that grant applicants would no longer be able to cite preprints in their funding proposals. Previously, applicants were only barred from listing preprints in the CV section of their proposals, Times Higher Education notes. Now, according to the Australian Financial Review, any application that refers at all to a preprint is disqualified from receiving funding. This change, THE says, caught applicants for Future Fellowship and Discovery Early Career Researcher Award grants off-guard.www.genomeweb.com
Comments / 0