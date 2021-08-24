Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Don't Mention Preprints

GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

An open letter with more than 600 signatories is calling on the Australian Research Council to rescind a change made to a grant application rule, according to the Guardian. It adds the ARC recently tweaked a rule so that grant applicants would no longer be able to cite preprints in their funding proposals. Previously, applicants were only barred from listing preprints in the CV section of their proposals, Times Higher Education notes. Now, according to the Australian Financial Review, any application that refers at all to a preprint is disqualified from receiving funding. This change, THE says, caught applicants for Future Fellowship and Discovery Early Career Researcher Award grants off-guard.

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Shine
Person
Alan Tudge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Higher Education#Guardian#Arc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
GermanyNature.com

Preprint ban in grant applications deemed ‘plain ludicrous’

The Australian Research Council’s decision to reject early career funding applications that mention preprints is hopelessly outdated, say scientists. Clare Watson is a freelance science journalist in Wollongong, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. Australia’s major research funder has ruled more than 20 fellowship applications...
Sciencebeckershospitalreview.com

Preprint studies gain steam amid COVID-19 — 5 notes

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for information about the evolving virus spotlighted the role of preprint servers, which offer scientists a fastrack to share their findings. Preprint servers house research manuscripts that are awaiting peer-review for publication in a scientific journal — a process that could take months to...
Pharmaceuticalssetexasrecord.com

Full FDA Vaccine Approval and the Law

On Monday morning, the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This is an even faster approval than Pfizer has hoped for, as the most optimistic date had been early September. Until now, all COVID-19 vaccines have had only EUA - Emergency Use Authorization. Full approval of even...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa

In recent months, the question of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or limitations on those who choose not to be vaccinated has become a hot topic. In many countries, healthcare professionals and care home workers in facilities for the aged or disabled must be vaccinated as an occupational requirement. They are duty bound to accept a vaccine because of their non-negotiable pledge to avoid harm to patients, colleagues and their own families.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The hype on AlphaFold keeps growing with this new preprint

I am sure you read about AlphaFold in late 2020 when it “won” the CASP14 “contest” on modeling protein structures, and in July 2021 when the peer-reviewed paper and AI model were released. If not, or if you want to refresh what protein structures are, why biologists prayed for decades for programs to accurately predict them, and how AlphaFold works and performs, then check this story and this one, then come back here.
Public HealthPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Can employers require workers to get vaccinated?

With another COVID-19 surge upon us and mask mandates being put back into place across the United States, how long before workplaces start requiring employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus?. Federal workers are already required to “get the stab,” and Loyola School of Law professor Dane Ciolino says non-government...
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. Poet & Don’t Know It

I am an Indian national working in top-tier development/social impact consulting firm. Previously, I worked as part of the knowledge network at an MBB where I was able to get significant client exposure. I also founded a social enterprise in healthcare during college and since then have founded/been a part of DEI initiatives at work. I have a Bachelors’s in Management Studies from the number 1 undergrad business school in India.
Collegesminnesota93.com

UMN Professors Pushing For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

A new report says hundreds of University of Minnesota professors are threatening to refuse to work if the university doesn’t make coronavirus vaccines mandatory. Minutes from the latest American Association of University Professors meeting shows several hundred staff members and students signed a letter urging a vaccine requirement. So far, only masks are required on campus.
TechnologyReading Eagle

Everyday ethics: Life before the internet

Here are two new ways to mark time: B.I. A.I. I know it’s difficult to believe, but B.I. (before the internet) is a relatively new way to mark the years. While there is more than one person credited with its invention, generally the internet is considered to be over 50 years old.
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Can bosses insist you get a COVID vaccine? Yes, but with caveats

Can bosses require you to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Legally, yes, they can. But in reality, it depends on policies at your workplace. More companies are requiring the vaccine, especially in health care and the public sector. But policies vary widely at the moment and many employers are reluctant to change.
Healthcase.edu

Law’s Sharona Hoffman explains why employers have the right to require vaccines

KCDO: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, said that employers have the right to require vaccines. “There is another law, the Americans with Disabilities Act, that does have a confidentiality mandate for employers and also governs what kind of inquiries an employer can make, but as long as the inquiry is job-related, employers have a right to make those kinds of inquiries” she said. “They’re keeping the workplace safe, keeping employees safe, keeping customers or clients safe. This is job-related, and so employers are within their rights to require people to upload their vaccine cards and to make other inquiries about it.”
Public HealthPost Register

Opinion: Choosing not to vaccinate is a personal choice, not a civil right

It is a mistake to think of the choice not to vaccinate against the coronavirus as anything more than an individual decision. Elevating this choice by providing special legal status sets a bad precedent. Classes share a common, trait such as race, sex or disability. The only shared trait for people who choose not to vaccinate is their decision to say no.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

Don't Find Me to Bite

Researchers are using CRISPR to alter mosquitoes so that they don't notice — and maybe don't bite — people, the New York Times reports. In addition to preventing itchy welts, this could protect people from diseases mosquitoes carry, it adds. A team of researchers from the University of California, Santa...
U.S. PoliticsWSET

Are Mandatory Vaccine Requirements Legal?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Local governments, businesses, schools and the federal government have moved forward with new coronavirus mandates. One of the most controversial ones is a mandatory vaccine requirement for some people. But are these requirements legal?. Professor Michael Hayes with the University of Baltimore says, yes. He says employers...
EnvironmentMoscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: I don’t mean to be alarmist, but it really is the time to act

It’s time for us to unite for self-preservation. I spent years in graduate school learning ecosystem modeling, then used that expertise for decades to analyze interacting environmental impacts of man’s activities on our ecosystems. I abandoned it all to teach English in China for 11 years before retiring in 2007.
EconomyTree Hugger

Don't Diss Degrowth, but Do Seek Sufficiency

In the brief review of Jason Hickel's book, "Less Is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World," I noted it would not be popular in North America. Indeed, dissing degrowth has become a growth industry. Hickel defines degrowth as "a planned downscaling of energy and resource use to bring the...
CollegesBBC

Hartpury says unvaccinated students cannot live on-site

A college has banned unvaccinated students from living on-site. Hartpury University and College in Gloucester is thought to be the first English higher-education institution to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory. The specialist agricultural and veterinary institution said the rule also applied to anyone wishing to stable their horse there. Hartpury said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy