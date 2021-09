A trade body representing the UK’s oil and gas industry has called for investment in new oil and gas fields as the country tries to eliminate net emissions in the next three decades.Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) said that the sector is ready to invest £21 billion over the next five years to explore and produce hydrocarbons in the UK.This would “protect the UK’s highly skilled offshore workforces whose knowledge of marine and energy engineering will be essential in the transition to renewable and low-carbon technologies”, the body said.OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “Cutting back our greenhouse gas emissions...