Goodspeed Musicals seeks a teaching artist to serve as the Kids Company Acting Instructor. Teaching artists with a strong background in musical theatre and experience teaching acting to young performers are encouraged to apply to lead weekly classes of students ages 7-18. Classes include Kids Company Ensembles as well as Private Studio lessons and coachings. Teaching artists are responsible for creating their own lesson content and preparing any necessary materials for their classes in coordination with the Education Department, as well as preparing students for an informal showcase at the end of each semester. Fall classes begin virtually on Monday, September 13th, 2021 and run through Friday, December 19th, 2021, with Acting Ensembles taking place on Tuesday evenings; spring class schedule and possible transition to in-person classes to be announced soon. Qualified candidates will have professional skills, training, and experience in one or more musical theatre performance disciplines; prior teaching or teaching artist experience on the K-12 level; experience and desire to teach in an inclusive environment; and a commitment to fostering soft skills such as teamwork, respect, responsibility, and empathy. Position will be remote through the end of 2021. Applicants must have flexibility to transition to in-person classes in 2022. Compensation for virtual teaching is $40/hour for group class instructional time and $50/hour for private lesson instructional time, part-time, non-exempt.