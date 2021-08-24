Cancel
Virginia State

Bold Rock Signs Partnership Deal with Richmond Raceway

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNELLYSFORD, Virginia – Bold Rock, the #2 hard cider brand in the United States, is partnering with Richmond Raceway to bring Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade to race fans in its home state of Virginia. Bold Rock is offering up new choices to drinkers and fans on race day at the track known as America’s Premier Short Track. Bold Rock’s addition to Richmond Raceway brings a newly invigorated level of race day excitement to the iconic track through bold flavors and experiences tied to its new Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade as they launch the Bold Rock Hard Lemonade Stand located at the hill at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater that overlooks the Midway.

www.brewbound.com

