The old adage is that life imitates art, but, of course, the reverse is also true. The things we create in our lives are just a reflection of the world we see around us. For some game developers, this can result in moments of intense peace or beauty; take Stardew Valley’s relaxing farming life or Firewatch’s focus on nature as just two examples. For others, this means creating games that explore some of the darkest aspects of ourselves. Titles like Senua’s Sacrifice and The Evil Within take themes of mental illness and intense loss and stretch them over the framework of an interactive experience.