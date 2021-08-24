Cancel
Kanye West recreates childhood Chicago home for upcoming listening party at Soldier Field

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
Posted by 
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago

Kanye West is reportedly recreating his South Shore childhood home in the middle of Soldier Field for his next "Donda" listening party happening Thursday in Chicago.

