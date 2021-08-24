VEDA approved $26.6 million in financing last quarter
Vermont Business Magazine During the most recent quarter ending June 30, The Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) approved over $26.6 million in new financing to support 408 farms and businesses throughout Vermont. VEDA surpassed its previous quarter with a near $13 million increase. Of the newly approved financing, a total of $9.7 million was approved through VEDA’s traditional loan programs and $17.7 million in Small Business Association (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP).vermontbiz.com
