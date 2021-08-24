Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chittenden County, VT

VEDA approved $26.6 million in financing last quarter

vermontbiz.com
 8 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine During the most recent quarter ending June 30, The Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) approved over $26.6 million in new financing to support 408 farms and businesses throughout Vermont. VEDA surpassed its previous quarter with a near $13 million increase. Of the newly approved financing, a total of $9.7 million was approved through VEDA’s traditional loan programs and $17.7 million in Small Business Association (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP).

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Middlebury, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
City
Morrisville, VT
Local
Vermont Business
County
Chittenden County, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veda#Ppp Loan#Small Business Loan#Loan Applications#Bed And Breakfast#Veda#Vermont Business Magazine#Agricultural Loan Program#Drinking Water Loans#Novus Morrisville Solar#Llc#Sba#Cnc#Ppp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy