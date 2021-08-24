Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Angel Broking Rings in Silver Jubilee With the Rebranding

sanantoniopost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FinTech platform Angel Broking Limited (Angel Broking or 'the Company') celebrated 25 years of success this month by rebranding to Angel One, a one-stop financial services brand. The two-and-a-half decade long journey is filled with milestones, including an IPO, in the history of shaping the digitization of the stockbroking industry, and the evolution of a traditional broker into a FinTech platform.

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Jubilee#Ipo#Angel Broking Rings#Ani Businesswire India#Fintech#Company#Indian#Smart Store#Smart Money#Arq#Millennials#Pin#Rs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Avatar
Place
Mumbai
Related
Businessomahanews.net

Five Stalwarts taking over the Indian Broking Industry

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'The business or service of buying and selling goods or assets for others' - The dictionary meaning of Broking is straightsimple, however, is it really as facile as it sounds? Well, that is what Arklan, a reputed broking firm, flourishing in the domain of Real estate aims at doing for its clients.
BusinessEntrepreneur

IsGoingOnline Raises INR 1.50 Cr Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Kochi-based IsGoingOnline (IGO), a digital catalogue and online marketplace that enables SMEs to list their offerings online, has raised INR 1.5 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund, an early-stage micro-VC fund. Unicorn India Ventures, SEA Fund, and Brookfield Asset Management’s former managing partner, Devdatt Shah, also participated in the round.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as Head of Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drip Capital, Inc., a global trade finance company offering digital financing solutions to small and medium businesses, has announced that Anil Gopinath has joined the leadership team as its new Head of Technology. An industry veteran of over 20 years, Anil has previously worked...
Food & Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

The Princes rebrand: two years on

Alan Eriksen, Marketing Director at Princes Group, outlines the reasoning behind the well-known food company’s rebrand. For a heritage brand like Princes, which has been proudly feeding families for over 120 years, a major rebrand across its entire range of products might sound like a potentially risky undertaking. However, two years after new pack designs and formats hit supermarket shelves, I am pleased to say that these changes have been incredibly successful.
BusinessTechCrunch

Mobility startup Plentywaka picks up $1.2M seed, acquires Ghana’s Stabus

Canadian-based VC firm The Xchange led the round, SOSV and Shock Ventures participated, while Techstars Toronto made a follow-on investment. Nigerian firms Argentil Capital Partners and ODBA & Co Ventures took part in the seed round, alongside some angel investors from Canada, other parts of Africa and the U.S. In...
Real Estatethemreport.com

LendingHome Rebrands to Kiavi

LendingHome, major U.S. lender to real estate investors, announced it will change its name, rebranding as Kiavi, which comes from the phonetic representation of the Italian word “chiave,” meaning “key” in English. The company says in a press release that, as Kiavi, it plans to expand its support of real...
Businesssanantoniopost.com

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises CarTrade

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised CarTrade Tech Limited (CarTrade) on Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the Company. This is the first IPO in the Indian auto E-commerce space. CarTrade, a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services,...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Firm Aspiration Partners to Go Public via SPAC Merger

a Marina del Rey-headquartered Fintech firm that provides clients with tools to help with prioritizing sustainability in their spending habits, is set to go public through a merger with a blank check company. As mentioned in a release, the deal with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. should give the...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for IPO

Click here to read the full article. Warby Parker has filed regulatory documents for IPO, revealing financials for the first time.  Rumors began swirling in March, as WWD previously reported, that the eyewear brand, which was founded in 2008, was headed for the public market. Tuesday’s SEC filing is the first time the company has publicly disclosed financials, showing that the company has not always been profitable. Warby Parker’s net revenues totaled $273 million, $370 million and nearly $394 million annually from 2018 to 2020, respectively. More from WWDThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the...
Businessfinextra.com

WorldRemit raises $292m; rebrands as Zepz

UK-based cross-border mobile payments firm WorldRemit has raised $292 million in primary financing at a $5 billion valuation and changed its name to Zepz. Farallon Capital, Leapfrog, TCV and Accel joined the round for Zepz, which is rebranding following last year's acquisition of Africa-focused remittance app Sendwave. The funding will...
Businessmartechseries.com

Trusted Media Brands Announces Acquisition Of Leading Streaming And Social Video Company Jukin Media To Form Multi-Faceted Digital Media Company

– Shared leadership in user-generated content across brand properties brings like-minded approach together under one portfolio of content. Following a year of significant growth, Trusted Media Brands, a portfolio of user-generated and community-based lifestyle brands including Taste of Home, Family Handyman, and Reader’s Digest, has acquired Jukin Media, the rapidly growing and award-winning streaming and social video company whose properties include FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and WeatherSpy. With Jukin Media’s world-class content production capabilities and its proven ability to build massive audiences, the combined company will provide advertisers with unmatched power to reach consumers across web, social, CTV, OTT and print properties with brand-safe, unique and authentic content. The acquisition further establishes Trusted Media Brands as a digital-first media company that offers brands and commerce partners best-in-class opportunities to connect with highly engaged audiences.
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Cosmo International Fragrances Unveils Revamped Brand Identity

Cosmo International Fragrances has announced integrating a new brand identity is designed to celebrate "People, Parfum and Purpose." With the new branding, Cosmo will have a renewed focus on creating fragrances that break barriers and touch people's lives while embracing the company's forward-thinking mindset, diverse culture, and inclusive, collaborative spirit.
CurrenciesPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Is Not Currency, Says South Africa’s Central Bank Governor; Subprime Mortgage Billionaire John Paulson Says Crypto Will Be Worthless

Reactions to cryptocurrencies have been mixed across the world. While countries like El Salvador have embraced bitcoin and classified the marquee cryptocurrency as legal currency, others like India and China have been more measured in their approach — or downright hostile toward the virtual currencies. South Africa is one of...
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Public Healthsanantoniopost.com

Mandaviya reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country. During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available...
Educationsanantoniopost.com

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews status of school reopening acros

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed the status of reopening of schools across the country with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy. As Per Education Ministry, Union Education Minister also took stock of the roadmap for vaccinating all...
Marketssanantoniopost.com

German shares close flat Wednesday

FRANKFURT, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- German stocks closed flat on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index down 10.80 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 15,824.29 points. Automotive supplier Continental lost 1.95 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by housing association Vonovia and chemical group BASF, which lost 1.54 percent and 1.40 percent respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy