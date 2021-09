FRANKFURT, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- German stocks edged down on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index down 52.22 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 15,835.09 points. Material manufacturer Covestro lost 3.14 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom and marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and securities Deutsche Boerse group, which lost 2.15 percent and 2.08 percent respectively.