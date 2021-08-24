Cancel
Motorsports

Cadillac is building an LMDh car, will compete in WEC and Le Mans

By Joel Stocksdale
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadillac returned to sports car racing back in 2017 with its DPi race car, and it has had a successful run with it. It won four Rolex 24 Hour races at Daytona from 2017 to 2020, and took home two championships. So it's not totally surprising that it will continue running in the IMSA series with a new LMDh-class car. But that also means that Cadillac can, and will, race in the World Endurance Championship series, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

www.autoblog.com

