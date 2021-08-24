Cadillac is building an LMDh car, will compete in WEC and Le Mans

The M3 Competition made over 200 horses fewer than the Skyline and the Mustang and still beat them in a drag race!. Carwow is back with another drag racing video, and this time, they had a pretty interesting mix. The contenders for this race were a Ford Mustang, a Nissan Skyline, and a BMW M3. The BMW M3 was in the Competition spec and completely stock. However, the Japanese and the American weren’t. The Nissan made 750 horses whereas the Ford put out 735 ponies. The M3, on the other hand, makes a little over 500 horsepower. Which car do you think will claim the bragging rights this time?