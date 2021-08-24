DUG Partners with Austal Australia for High Performance Computing Contract

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced that it has built a new supercomputer for the University of Hyogo, Japan’s leading public university. The new supercomputer uses HPE Apollo systems to target modeling, simulation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to advance investigations into society’s most complex and pressing issues. This is the university’s third-generation supercomputer with significantly improved performance to run big data sets involving complex scientific data across meteorology, manufacturing, physics and medicine. The advanced capabilities will also help increase accuracy in outcomes through the use of AI and machine learning.