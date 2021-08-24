Cancel
DUG Partners with Austal Australia for High Performance Computing Contract

Aug. 24, 2021 — The DUG Technology Group is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Austal Australia for the provision of high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS) using DUG McCloud. Austal is a global shipbuilding company that designs, constructs and supports revolutionary defense and commercial vessels for the world’s leading operators.

