Kemp ISD to close to 'thoroughly disinfect' campus facilities, transportation due to 'rapid and significant rise' in positive COVID-19 cases
KEMP, Texas — The Kemp Independent School District announced a three-day closure Tuesday morning to allow crews to "thoroughly disinfect" district facilities and transportation due to a "rapid and significant rise" in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district. All Kemp ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday, August 25, 2021, until...www.inforney.com
Comments / 1