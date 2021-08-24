What’s causing the worst die-off of manatees? Starvation from Florida ecosystem collapse

The strange-looking caecilians are limbless, worm-like amphibians that have been around for hundreds of millions of years, but they've never been found in the wild in the US – until now. It's now been confirmed that a creature caught in 2019 in the C-4 (or Tamiami) Canal in Florida is a Rio Cauca caecilian, Typhlonectes natans. The species is native to Colombia and Venezuela, and can grow more than half a meter (20 inches) in length. The captured amphibian recently died and was passed on to experts at the University of Florida, where an examination and DNA analysis revealed that this was indeed...