Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

What’s causing the worst die-off of manatees? Starvation from Florida ecosystem collapse

By Kevin Spear Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 8 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Manatee deaths reported in the past half-century include nearly 5,000 from boat strikes, water structures and red tides. Across that span of mortalities tied to human activities, there has never been a die-off as gruesome as from December through May, when 677 carcasses were counted along Florida’s east coast. Half were in Brevard County’s portion of the Indian River, a coastal lagoon in biological collapse from pollution.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Titusville, FL
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Ecosystem#Fish And Wildlife#Seaworld Orlando#Zootampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Nokomis, FLwfla.com

Dead manatee found in Nokomis, cause of death unknown

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee was found dead in Nokomis by a resident on Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it was made aware of the dead animal and planned to respond and collect data from the manatee. Noah Dehahn is an avid fisherman and was...
cw34.com

Florida deputy dies from complications with COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Another member of Florida law enforcement has died from COVID-19. Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, who worked for the Polk County Sheriff's Office, died Monday from complications with the virus. Broadhead, 32, became a deputy sheriff working in patrol in November 2011. Throughout his career, he...
travelawaits.com

Manatees May Soon Be Back On Endangered List After Deadly Year

The alarming number of manatee deaths in Florida in 2021 has prompted two Florida congressmen to introduce legislation upgrading the iconic mammal from “threatened” to “endangered” under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA). The change in designation would give the animal the highest level of federal protection available. If the...
click orlando

How hurricanes actually help Florida ecosystems thrive

In the middle of hurricane season, most people dread learning about an incoming storm but UCF Associate Professor of water resource engineering Kelly Kibler says storms actually benefit our state in some ways. Kibler spoke to News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden on Florida’s Fourth Estate podcast about...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It’s safe to feed songbirds again, but deadly illness remains unidentified

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has lifted a recommendation that wildlife watchers avoid filling feeders with bird seed. Issued in July, the warning was due to an outbreak of an unknown illness that led to the deaths of nestling and fledgling songbirds after exhibiting neurological symptoms. Mainly impacting blue jays, starlings...
Florida StateWPBF News 25

Video: Herd of manatees seen near Florida beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Cameras were rolling on Miramar Beach as a herd of manatees made its way through South Walton waters. The video was captured by a South Walton Fire District lifeguard. The lifeguard got near the manatees to shoot the video, but did not touch them, according to...
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Inside the effort to save Florida’s dying manatees

Florida’s manatees are dying at record-breaking levels. Florida’s love of manatees is well documented. They’re the state’s official marine mammal and the state even has a hotline for people to call if they see a manatee in distress, which sometimes just means the playful animal has found itself caught in a crab trap, according to Andy Garrett the state’s manatee rescue coordinator at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
earth.com

More than 900 manatees have died this year in Florida

More than 900 of Florida’s manatees have died in the first seven months of this year, setting a grim new record for the beloved mammals. Projections are expected to reach 1,200 deaths by year’s end. The previous record for manatee deaths was 830 in 2017. Save the Manatee Club, an...
Laredo Morning Times

How a collapsed pool deck could have caused a Florida condo building to fall

After the deadly catastrophe at a high-rise beachfront condo building in Surfside, Fla., in June, suspicion quickly focused on a pool deck outside, in part because years of deterioration had left it badly damaged. But a mystery remained: How could the partial collapse of a patio have brought down much of a 12-story structure that had stood for 40 years?
Cecil Daily

Tale of survival continues for Chesapeake’s famous manatee

Florida wildlife officials on Feb. 5 rescued an 1,100-pound male manatee in Florida after he was spotted swimming sideways, a signal of distress. Suffering from malnutrition and severe pneumonia, he was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation. A record number of manatees has perished in Florida this year in what...
Miami Herald

The tub says ‘Chicken Salad.’ What’s inside caused a recall in Florida and other states

A labeling boo-boo creating a food-allergy danger turned into the recall of 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli-Style Tuna Salad across 13 states. The 4-pound tubs of tuna salad have the right label on the lid (Gordon Choice Deli-Style Tuna Salad), but the wrong one on the tub (Gordon Choice Deli-Style Chicken Salad). The tub label is where the ingredients are listed, which is why the wheat and the tuna in the tuna salad aren’t listed as allergens.
Florida Statefloridaphoenix.com

New environmental secretary appointed as Florida ecosystems deteriorate

Shawn Hamilton, newly named secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, has a daunting task ahead of him, say environmental experts who have been calling for dramatic changes in policy since Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected. Hamilton has been interim secretary since June 4, when Noah Valenstein departed. He...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Florida may be emerging from its worst COVID surge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Slowly, Florida seems to be emerging from its worst COVID wave to date. In the past week, Florida hospitals have seen roughly a 10% drop in patients with COVID-19 and a 13% reduction in daily admissions. The state’s positivity rate also has dropped from the prior week, from 19.8% to 16.8%. The record daily increases in new cases have tapered off as well.
AnimalsWashington Post

A beached killer whale was in dire straits. People scrambled to buy it time.

A young, 20-foot-long orca had stranded itself on jagged rocks in Alaska. Mere feet from the open water, where its pod called for it, the 13-year-old killer whale was in dire straits as the hours passed Thursday morning. The whale, stuck near the eastern shore of Prince of Wales Island, caught the attention of people on a passing boat who called the U.S. Coast Guard before 9 a.m., Julie Fair, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokeswoman, wrote in an email to The Washington Post. The stranded whale was four to five feet above the tide line when NOAA first learned about it.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Bizarre, Limbless Amphibians Discovered in The US For The First Time

The strange-looking caecilians are limbless, worm-like amphibians that have been around for hundreds of millions of years, but they've never been found in the wild in the US – until now. It's now been confirmed that a creature caught in 2019 in the C-4 (or Tamiami) Canal in Florida is a Rio Cauca caecilian, Typhlonectes natans. The species is native to Colombia and Venezuela, and can grow more than half a meter (20 inches) in length. The captured amphibian recently died and was passed on to experts at the University of Florida, where an examination and DNA analysis revealed that this was indeed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy