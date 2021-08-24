Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board Opens 2021 Grant Cycle

The Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB) opened its 2021 community grants funding cycle on August 23rd. METAB is an advisory group to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) that recommends grant funding in support of Chaffee County-based non-profit organizations, utilizing excise taxes levied on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail (recreational) marijuana from retail cultivation facilities in Chaffee County. This year the excise tax and resulting METAB grant awards are estimated to total >$300,000. Grants awarded for 2021 will be for at least $1,000 and not more than $25,000 per successful application.