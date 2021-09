Corn is 6 to 8 cents higher, soybeans are 37 to 43 cents higher and wheat is 2 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents higher at midday Tuesday with trade working to bounce off support after conditions eased lower and spillover support from soybeans emerged, along with another sale of corn to Mexico of 125,300 metric tons. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with the energy rebound to start the week, but the cheaper fall blends will limit upside even as harvest basis approaches.