Food claiming to have 'wild mushrooms' rarely does, study finds

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Harvesting wild mushrooms requires an expert eye to distinguish between the delicious and the poisonous, which makes products with truly wild mushrooms expensive. However, due to minimal regulations around the harvest and sale of wild fungi, it's nearly impossible to know what mushroom species are included in the product. A new study used DNA barcoding to show that 16 food products labeled with wild mushrooms mostly contained cultivated fungi and a few poisonous mushrooms.

