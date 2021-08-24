Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Cosmic rays may be key to understanding galactic dynamics

Science Daily
 9 days ago

While moving around within the gas in the interstellar medium, cosmic rays kickstart the background protons, which causes a collective plasma wave movement akin to ripples on a lake. The big question is how cosmic rays deposit their momentum into the background plasma. Plasma astrophysicists review recent developments within the field of studying the streaming instability triggered by cosmic rays, which likely have more impacts on galactic dynamics and the star formation cycle than previously known.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galactic#Cosmic Rays#Galaxy#Subnuclear Particles#Physics Of Plasmas#Aip Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WildlifeMic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Astronomers Discover a New Class of Planet That Could Support Life

Life doesn't have to look the same everywhere. When we look for life in faraway places, we generally look for planets that look like our own in terms of size, mass, temperature, and atmospheric composition. However, astronomers from the University of Cambridge have recently discovered a new class of exoplanets that are substantially different from our own but could potentially host life.
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Tsunami Blast Headed Towards Earth After Sun Emitted C3 Flare

On August 26, a C3 flare erupted from sunspot area 2859 on the Sun, sending a solar blast towards the Earth, according to the National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The SPWC determined that a partial halo CME occurred by analyzing available images from the SOHO/LASCO sensor. According...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
AstronomyPhys.org

An accidental discovery hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects

Brown dwarfs aren't quite stars and aren't quite planets, and a new study suggests there might be more of them lurking in our galaxy than scientists previously thought. A new study offers a tantalizing explanation for how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3—nicknamed "The Accident"—came to be. The Accident is a brown dwarf. Though they form like stars, these objects don't have enough mass to kickstart nuclear fusion, the process that causes stars to shine. And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good grasp on their general characteristics.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Colossal Number of Rogue Supermassive Black Holes Are Eating Through the Universe

Delightfully dark and perpetually hungry, supermassive black holes are the biggest black holes in the known cosmos, billions of times more massive than our Sun. Scientists believe that at the heart of almost every large galaxy lies a supermassive black hole. No one really knows how they got there in the first place, and it appears that a "substantial" number of those don't like to remain stationary at the center.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Scientists Might Have Discovered Habitable Ocean Planets

Life on other planets is a subject that has puzzled scientists for many decades. It is very possible that there is life beyond Terra, but the evidence just didn’t make its appearance yet. However, on August 26, 2021, a team of astronomers revealed said that they’d found a new type...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

How fast is Earth moving?

As an Earthling, it's easy to believe that we're standing still. After all, we don't feel like we're hurtling through space. Yet we are. So how fast exactly is Earth moving around the sun?. Some of the earliest astronomers in recorded history proposed that we live in a geocentric universe...
ScienceWired

So … What If Aliens’ Quantum Computers Explain Dark Energy?

When I lived in the Bay Area, I used to get together with my friend Jaron Lanier to explore the implications of spectacularly weird thought experiments. Outlandish thought experiments have been essential in the intellectual history of science, but the point isn’t the weirdness itself. The payoff of thinking about strange things like Schrödinger’s cat, the infamous cat that is alive and dead at the same time, is not necessarily that we should then “believe” in the existence of such a cat. Instead, we can hope that uncommon ideas will shed light on the murky margins of our thoughts; in the case of Schrodinger’s cat, in dealing with the question of superposition. The point is not to confuse or bamboozle people, but to eventually find a way to think that makes more sense and is a little less murky.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Crystal That Exhibits Exotic Form of Magnetism

This ain’t your grandma’s fridge magnet. An exotic form of magnetism has been discovered and linked to an equally exotic type of electrons, according to scientists who analyzed a new crystal in which they appear at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The magnetism is created and protected by the crystal’s unique electronic structure, offering a mechanism that might be exploited for fast, robust information storage devices.
AstronomySpaceRef

Hubble Sees Cosmic Quintuple

Clustered at the center of this image are six brilliant spots of light, four of them creating a circle around a central pair. Appearances can be deceiving, however, as this formation is not composed of six individual galaxies, but is actually two separate galaxies and one distant quasar imaged four times. Data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope also indicates that there is a seventh spot of light in the very center, which is a rare fifth image of the distant quasar. This rare phenomenon is the result of the two central galaxies, which are in the foreground, acting as a lens.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Surreal Earth images taken from ISS seem to show ‘Pac-Man invasion’

Astronauts peering out from the International Space Station (ISS) are treated to an endless number of breathtaking views of Earth 250 miles below. While most features are easily identifiable as cities, coastlines, or mountains, others appear otherworldly and somewhat mysterious. Current ISS crew member Thomas Pesquet of the European Space...
AstronomyAstronomy.com

Astronomers identify a new class of habitable planet

In the search for potentially habitable worlds, astronomers have focused on Earth-like planets orbiting Sun-like stars. These rocky worlds have a similar radius and mass to Earth and must be warm enough to allow liquid water to exist on the surface. But although astronomers have found a number of promising...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Extraterrestrial Life –“Is Earth the ‘Standard Model’ for the Universe?”

By the end of this century, says astrophysicist Martin Rees, we should be able to ask whether or not we live in a multiverse, and how much variety of the laws of physics its constituent ‘universes’ display. The answer to this question, says Rees, “will determine how we should interpret the ‘biofriendly’ universe in which we live (sharing it with any aliens with whom we might one day make contact).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy