Boulder County, CO

Old Vape Devices, Cartridges Collected In Boulder County

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County wants to help people properly dispose of vaping devices. Health officials hosted a drop-off event called “Vaper Aware Take Back.”

(credit: CBS)

Organizers at the event collected old vape devices for safe disposal. Those materials shouldn’t be thrown in regular waste receptacles. That’s because they are considered hazardous and can catch fire.

(credit: CBS)

“Vape batteries, sometimes they can actually explode or cause fires. So, if you’re throwing that at home or somewhere like out in a park or open space, we don’t want a fire being caused there,” said Amanda Trinh with Boulder County Health.

(credit: CBS)

The e-liquid or “juice” may also contain nicotine and other toxic substances. When not disposed of properly, that can leak into the ground or contaminate the water.

