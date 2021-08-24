Cancel
Volleyball

Volleyball ninth in preseason MIAA poll

By tmn-admin
tigermedianet.com
 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State volleyball team was picked ninth in the 2021 MIAA preseason coaches poll, released Monday (Aug. 23) by the league office. The Tigers received 25 points in the balloting process, five points ahead of 10th-place Emporia State and 10 clear of 11th-place Newman. Nebraska-Kearney, winners of the 2021 MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament, tops the poll with 96 points thanks to seven first-place votes. Washburn (88 points) and Northwest Missouri State (86 points) both received two first-place votes and are separated by just two points for second and third, respectively.

