Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Fish Supplier Recalls Salmon Product for Listeria

By U.S. Food and Drug Administration
foodmanufacturing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki Fish Company of Seattle, Washington is recalling 4 oz. packages of Keta Salmon Lox (UPC code 92103 00111) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with compromised immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

www.foodmanufacturing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon#Loki Fish Company#Loki Fish Co#Wa#Cherry Sprout Produce#Central Co Op#Pacific Coast Harvest#Fda#The Keta Lox#Micro Chem Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind. Twenty-four hours after the last American...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. withdrawal leaves Afghan allies grappling with fear, anger and panic

When the last American aircraft left Afghanistan on Monday, the hopes of thousands of Afghans who believed that the United States would save them from the Taliban disappeared with it into the clouds above Kabul. Afghan allies said their emotions vacillated from fear and anger to sadness and outright panic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy