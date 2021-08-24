Hartford city council, mayor want local airport closed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford city council has joined the city’s mayor in calling for the closure of the Hartford-Brainard Airport, a small airfield used by flight schools, public safety flights and entertainers who come to town.

The council unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution to close the airport earlier this month, the Hartford Courant reported Monday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin started campaigning in 2015 to close the airport.

Takeoffs and landings at the airport, which sits on 200 acres of land south of the city’s downtown, have fallen by 30% between 2010 and 2020. That’s according to Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees the airfield.

“It is in the best interest of the city of Hartford and the Greater Hartford community, for environmentally-friendly, economic opportunities that will create hundreds, if not thousands of jobs, and we can enjoy our natural resource, which is the Connecticut River,” said Hartford City Councilman James Sanchez, who sponsored the closure resolution.

The airport is largely exempt from property taxes, which the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, Kevin Dillon, acknowledged was a concern for the city.

The Connecticut Airport Authority cannot currently afford to take the steps need to close the airport, Dillon said. Those include repaying federal grants, conducting studies and likely dealing with claims from the current tenants.

Lindsey Rutka, who operates the Hartford Jet Center at Brainard, told the newspaper he had talked with many companies connected to the aviation industry who might be interested in coming to the airport if it were not for the political pressure to close it.

“It is very difficult with the city and everyone else, with the lack of support and pressuring to close the airport to have these multiple and thriving businesses willing to come,” Rutka said.