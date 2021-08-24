dotMemory Standalone 2021.3 – 32-bit Version Deprecation

The recording of our webinar, OSS Power-Ups: Statiq, with Dave Glick, is now available. Subscribe to our community newsletter to receive notifications about future webinars. Even though you may not be familiar with the idea of static site generation or the JAMstack, this decades-old concept is being given new life and taking the web development world by storm. While many other platforms have popular static site generators of their own (Jekyll, Hugo, Gatsby) did you know that .NET also has one that’s equally powerful, if not even more so? Let’s dive in and take a quick look at what static generation is and how you can leverage it in your own web projects. Then we’ll start from scratch and use Statiq for both simple and more complex static generation scenarios. We’ll even take a look at some use cases that have nothing to do with the web.