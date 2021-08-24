Cancel
dotMemory Standalone 2021.3 – 32-bit Version Deprecation

By Maarten Balliauw
jetbrains.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting with the next dotMemory Standalone 2021.3 release, we will no longer ship a 32-bit (x86) version. On 32-bit operating systems, you can capture snapshots using the dotMemory Command Line Tools, and analyze them with dotMemory on a 64-bit operating system. In this blog post, we’ll explain why we are...

blog.jetbrains.com

#Deprecation#Computer Memory#Gc#The Steam Hardware Survey
