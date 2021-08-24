A Greener Way to Die? States Legalize Human Composting

Do you torture yourself with cold showers because they’re more energy-efficient? Do you go out of your way to painstakingly sort and separate your recycling every week? Do you walk miles in inclement weather because you pride yourself on having a low carbon footprint? If so, you’re the kind of person who spends your life helping the environment. When your time comes, however, you might have no choice but to spend your death hurting it. That is unless you live in a state that allows “natural organic reduction”—otherwise known as human composting.