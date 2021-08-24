Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A Greener Way to Die? States Legalize Human Composting

By Matt Alderton
Tree Hugger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you torture yourself with cold showers because they’re more energy-efficient? Do you go out of your way to painstakingly sort and separate your recycling every week? Do you walk miles in inclement weather because you pride yourself on having a low carbon footprint? If so, you’re the kind of person who spends your life helping the environment. When your time comes, however, you might have no choice but to spend your death hurting it. That is unless you live in a state that allows “natural organic reduction”—otherwise known as human composting.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Composting#Cremation#Carbon Sequestration#Nonorganic#The Catholic Church#The Religious New Service#Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Trenton, NJtrentondaily.com

TerraCycle Partners to Plant 60,000+ Trees Across the U.S.

Herbal Essences and Trenton-based international recycling leader, TerraCycle, are installing 20 benches made from recycled hair care packaging, in three nature preserves maintained by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and planting over 60,000 trees throughout the United States. In the Spring of 2021, Herbal Essences pledged to plant one tree for...
EnvironmentMother Jones

Unchecked Climate Change Will Make Life Hellish for Outdoor Workers

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by HuffPost and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. As temperatures in the Pacific Northwest soared above 110 degrees in late June,...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Leak And Destroy: On The Hunt For Climate Killing Gas

After finding a rusty gas canister near his midwest US home, Rick Karas checked online if it was worth anything. Incredibly, it turned out to be a coveted commodity in the battle against climate change. His roughly basketball-sized container was filled with CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons), a potent greenhouse gas that is...
EnvironmentKGUN 9

‘Human Composting’ Is A New End-Of-Life Option That Turns Bodies Into Soil

Depending on where you live — and die — you might have a new choice available to you for how your loved ones will carry out your final wishes. In the past two years, bills that legalize human composting as an alternative to cremation or burial have passed in several states, and this option is in other state legislatures around the country.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

From The Toilet To The Sink: Water Recycling Battles Scarcity

Would you take a swig of water from your faucet if it originally came from the sewer?. Treating wastewater to put it back into public use can help against water crises around the world, according to the United Nations, though the practice has to overcome the "yuck" factor among the public.
Environmenttrust.org

As nature shifts, climate change forces rewrite of U.S. conservation strategy

As a warming planet alters natural systems, traditional practices of conserving parks and wildlife refuges are being forced to shift as well. DORCHESTER COUNTY, Maryland, Sept 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Standing on a jetty at the federal Blackwater wildlife refuge in Maryland, Matthew Whitbeck has a clear view of how climate change is shifting the land he's employed to preserve.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

New Waze Partnership 'Drives' Food Waste Down

The user-driven navigation app Waze is designed to help drivers steer their way around all sorts of messy situations, from traffic jams and vehicle crashes to speed traps and construction zones. Now, in its own way, it’s helping them maneuver through an entirely different kind of challenge: climate change. It’s...
Posted by
Pace E. LaVia

11 U.S. States Working To Legalize Marijuana in 2022

Advocates and lawmakers in at least 11 U.S. states are working towards cannabis policy reforms in 2022. The past few federal elections have been a boon for legal cannabis advocates and consumers. To date, more than two-thirds of U.S. states have legalized marijuana for medical use. Fifteen of those states have also legalized marijuana for adult recreational use.
EnvironmentPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Fish Waste: An Unlikely Way to Produce Green Plastics

Plastic is really useful. Some may even say it's unavoidable. But it does have a great negative impact on our planet. Take for instance the Great Pacific garbage patch, an oceanic accumulation of trash so large it is often referred to as a garbage island. The area is twice the size of Texas and it is considered the world’s largest zone of ocean plastics. It is estimated to contain a whopping 1.8 trillion pieces of debris that are simply not biodegrading.
Environmentwosu.org

The Impact Of Climate Change On Gardening

This episode originally aired on August 17, 2021. The report released last week from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change serves as a dire warning of the enormity of the climate crisis. But our gardens are already feeling the effects of a warming planet. Today on All Sides...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Embodied Carbon: A Hidden Climate Challenge

The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) notes in a new report that "the solutions for addressing embodied carbon in buildings have not been widely studied in the United States, leaving a significant knowledge gap for engineers, architects, contractors, policymakers, and building owners." This is one of many understatements in the report, which is titled "Reducing Embodied Carbon in Buildings." Embodied carbon is pretty much ignored in North America; it is the blindspot of the building industry. This report may help change that.
Public Safetywbap.com

12 State Investigation Cracks Human Trafficking Ring

Undated (WBAP/KLIF) – A 12 state law enforcement investigation that included operations in Texas rescued 47 victims of human trafficking, and led to the arrests of more than 100 suspects. Most of the arrests were made in a series of rapid apprehensions Thursday night into Friday morning. The investigation, code named Operation United Front, used undercover officers who arranged to meet potential human trafficking victims, or who posed as victims to identify a buyer or trafficker. The joint effort probe included investigations in Texas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
fox35orlando.com

Human trafficking operation in 12 states rescues dozens

A multi-state human trafficking operation resulted in the rescue of dozens of victims and the arrest of more than a hundred suspects, Missouri’s attorney general said. "Operation United Front" was led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and included several other agencies from 11 other states across the country.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Hunting Down CFCs: The World's Most Potent Greenhouse Gas

Rick Karas looked online to see whether a rusted gas canister he found near his house in the Midwest of the United States was worth anything. Surprisingly, it became a sought-after product in the fight against climate change. His container, about the size of a basketball, was packed with CFCs...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Effectively removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI and ETH Zurich have investigated the extent to which direct capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ambient air can help to effectively remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. The result: With careful planning, for example with regard to location and provision of the necessary energy, CO2 can be removed in a climate-effective manner. The researchers have now published their analysis in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Tree-Free Compostable Packaging

World Centric recently expanded its NoTree range of 100% tree-free, bio-based and compostable packaging with 17 new products, all of which are compostable in commercial composting facilities. These sustainable packaging solutions help to provide alternatives to traditional disposable foodservice ware for operators and they make the most of materials like bamboo and sugarcane with bio-based moisture barrier linings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy