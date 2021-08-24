Yuengling Now Available in Texas, Marking Major Expansion

POTTSVILLE, PA — The Yuengling Company announced that the brand’s flagship beers are officially available across the state of Texas, starting Aug. 23. Millions of beer fans in Texas will now have their pick from a selection of Yuengling’s renowned beers, including the iconic Yuengling Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer . The diversified portfolio spanning its flagship beer, best-in-class light amber lager, modern pilsner, and upscale light beer with 2.6 carbs and 95 calories will offer consumers of all tastes and lifestyles Yuengling’s distinct flavor and unparalleled craftsmanship. Fans can stay up to date on where to find these iconic brands at their nearest Texas retailer, bar or restaurant by monitoring the “Find Our Beer” link at https://www.yuengling.com/find-our-beer/.