Texas State

Yuengling Now Available in Texas, Marking Major Expansion

By The Yuengling Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSVILLE, PA — The Yuengling Company announced that the brand’s flagship beers are officially available across the state of Texas, starting Aug. 23. Millions of beer fans in Texas will now have their pick from a selection of Yuengling’s renowned beers, including the iconic Yuengling Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and  FLIGHT  by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer . The diversified portfolio spanning its flagship beer, best-in-class light amber lager, modern pilsner, and upscale light beer with 2.6 carbs and 95 calories will offer consumers of all tastes and lifestyles Yuengling’s distinct flavor and unparalleled craftsmanship. Fans can stay up to date on where to find these iconic brands at their nearest Texas retailer, bar or restaurant by monitoring the “Find Our Beer” link at https://www.yuengling.com/find-our-beer/.

Texas State
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas State
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

