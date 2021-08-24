Vehicle Vandalism
The Palmyra Borough Police Department, as well as other western Lebanon County Departments, have received numerous complaints regarding vehicles being damaged. This occurred sometime last evening through early this morning. A narrower time frame is not currently available. While some video evidence is already being examined, anyone with additional information or surveillance camera footage is asked to contact Palmyra Borough Police at, 717-838-8189.lebanon.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0