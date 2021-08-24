Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

BSP Support for Bazel

By Marcin Abramowicz
jetbrains.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Build Server Protocol (BSP), a protocol initially developed by the Scala Center and JetBrains, enables the easy integration of IDEs and build tools. To give users even more options in the BSP ecosystem, we decided to add support for Bazel. While there is already a Bazel plugin for IntelliJ-based...

blog.jetbrains.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsp Support#The Scala Center#Jetbrains#Bazel Bsp#Java#Ide#Monorepos#Projectview#Bazel Bsp#Project Views#Bep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersgitconnected.com

Using Nix Flakes with Bazel

Nix Flakes are a new feature of Nix 2.4 (still prerelease as of this writing) to make Nix derivations composable and can be used to distribute derivations to other people. This is not a post about what Nix Flakes are though and I recommend reading the series from Tweag (first here) to get up to speed if you haven’t already.
Coding & Programminglinuxtoday.com

How to Export MySQL Query Results to CSV Format in Linux

Quick data access saves you from having to each time log in to a MySQL server via a terminal shell, in order to reference specific MySQL-query-associated outputs. The CSV (Comma Separated Value) file is an ideal candidate for resolving these types of repetitive user-to-database interactions. In this article, learn how to export MySQL query results to CSV format in Linux systems.
ComputersInfoworld

Deno 1.13 emphasizes HTTP server API stability

Deno 1.13, released on August 10 as an upgrade to the JavaScript/TypeScript runtime, stabilizes the native HTTP server API, enabling Deno to serve multiple variants of HTTP traffic out of the box. With the API having reached stable status, Deno now can serve HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2 traffic. The system exposes...
Computersphoronix.com

KSMBD As An In-Kernel SMB3 File Server Merged For Linux 5.15

One of the earliest pull requests sent in for the now-open Linux 5.15 cycle was proposing KSMBD land as the in-kernel SMB3 file server as an alternative on Linux systems to running Samba in user-space. At the time it wasn't clear if Linus Torvalds would pull in this file server code to the Linux kernel but now he has indeed landed it.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

PyPy: compliant, flexible and fast implementation of Python

Running the same Python script even hundreds of times faster, with no effort. As a software developer, it is typical to be obsessed with code performance and efficiency. Suppose you have a Python script that does a certain job, but you are convinced that it’s too slow, that you can do better. You are using the right data structures, the algorithm is optimal and you have applied all the tips you remember about Python performance tuning. Still, it’s too slow.
Computersitprotoday.com

wasmCloud Joins CNCF as Sandbox Project

WebAssembly, also referred to as Wasm, is an emerging open-source developer technology that enables any number of programming languages to run on nearly any type of hardware. With Wasm, the promise of "write once, run anywhere" that has been made to developers by other technologies like Java is being made once again.
Computersjetbrains.com

Webinar: Let’s Talk About You and GoLand

We invite you to join our live webinar Let’s Talk About You and GoLand. The event will take place on Thursday, September 9, at 1:00 PM CEST (7:00 AM EDT). Everyone wants to master their tool to become more effective and be in flow for as long as possible. So,...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Practical DDD in Golang: Domain Service

The story about DDD in Go continues by presenting one of the stateless building blocks — Domain Service. After discussing Entity and Value Objects, I will present the third one from a group of Domain-Modeling patterns in this article. Its name is Domain Service. Service is probably the most misused...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft announces Visual Studio Code for the Web public preview

UPDATE: After the story was published, a Microsoft spokesperson told BleepingComputer that the announcement was mistakenly published and Visual Studio Code for the Web hasn't yet reached public preview. Microsoft has announced the public preview launch of Visual Studio Code for the Web, a browser-based version of its free and...
SoftwareCSS-Tricks

Accessing Your Data With Netlify Functions and React

❥ Sponsored (Written by Tharaka Romesh) Static site generators are popular for their speed, security, and user experience. However, sometimes your application needs data that is not available when the site is built. React is a library for building user interfaces that helps you retrieve and store dynamic data in your client application.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft Open-Sources GCToolkit to Tap Into JVM GC Logs

Microsoft’s footprint in the Java ecosystem has become more widespread. What started with Java on Azure and support for Minecraft, Microsoft continues with various tools targeted to make the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) more accessible and enhancing the development experience for Java developers. The newest addition to this collection was the open-sourcing of the GCToolkit at the beginning of August 2021. As the name suggests, it is a set of libraries for analyzing Java garbage collection (GC) log files and parsing them into discrete events. It exposes an API for improved interaction with the toolkit and data aggregation. This allows the user to create arbitrary complex analyses of the state of managed memory of the JVM. It is the user’s entry point into the GCToolkit that hides the details of inner modules in a few method calls.
Computerssoftpedia.com

Ubuntu Mate 20.04.3 LTS

Ubuntu Mate is nowadays one of the most popular flavors of Ubuntu. Sporting a fork of the Gnome Classic desktop environment, Ubuntu Mate is the go-to Ubuntu flavor for users with older computers, as well as for those who want a remarkably lightweight Linux distribution. Ubuntu Mate 20.04.3 LTS (Long Term Release) is aimed at users who prefer stability, and it comes with three years of support (security and other types of upgrades and updates).
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Debian 11

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Jellyfin on Debian 11 Bullseye, along with how to set your media drives to have correct read and write access. Plus if you want to stream an Apache or Nginx reverse proxy option remotely, we’ll how to secure it with Let’s Encrypt Free SSL certificate for both web applications.
SoftwareInfoworld

Microsoft offers Productivity Power Tools for Visual Studio 2022 IDE

Microsoft has made available its Productivity Power Tools extensions for its upcoming Visual Studio 2022 IDE, providing capabilities ranging from HTML copying to error message viewing. Available for download from the Visual Studio Marketplace, the Productivity Power Tools (PPT) for Visual Studio 2022 pack is a suite of extensions intended...
Coding & ProgrammingDice Insights

3 Web Programming Technologies That Offer Alternatives to JavaScript

JavaScript is one of the world’s most popular programming languages. Not only does it usually place highly on lists of popular programming languages produced by RedMonk, Stack Overflow, TIOBE, and other organizations—it also has the world’s largest developer community, at least according to SlashData’s recent State of the Developer Nation.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Best Linux Distros for Windows Users

This article will be divided into 2 main parts. The first will be about the best desktop environments for Windows users, and the second will be about the best distributions for Windows users. For new users, one term that I will be using throughout this article is Linux kernel, the...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Fit for PHP in 2022: the program for betterCode () PHP is set

The organizers dpunkt.verlag and heise Developer are hosting an online event on November 25, 2021 in cooperation with thePHP.cc on topics related to the PHP programming language – the release of the new minor version 8.1 is planned for this day. The one-day online conference is aimed at developers who...
Computersjetbrains.com

OSS Power-Ups: Statiq – Webinar Recording

The recording of our webinar, OSS Power-Ups: Statiq, with Dave Glick, is now available. Subscribe to our community newsletter to receive notifications about future webinars. Even though you may not be familiar with the idea of static site generation or the JAMstack, this decades-old concept is being given new life and taking the web development world by storm. While many other platforms have popular static site generators of their own (Jekyll, Hugo, Gatsby) did you know that .NET also has one that’s equally powerful, if not even more so? Let’s dive in and take a quick look at what static generation is and how you can leverage it in your own web projects. Then we’ll start from scratch and use Statiq for both simple and more complex static generation scenarios. We’ll even take a look at some use cases that have nothing to do with the web.
SoftwareInfoworld

Docker Desktop is no longer free for enterprise users

Docker will start forcing enterprise customers to sign up for a paid plan to use its popular Desktop application as of August 31, 2021, as part of a major subscription pricing shakeup from the container company. Existing professional Docker Desktop customers who work for a company with more than 250...
Computersmacupdate.com

Desktop Web Browser for Mac

Desktop Web Browser allows you to navigate on the Internet and to display webpages directly on the desktop of the Finder. You can navigate on the Internet directly on the desktop of the Finder. You can set the URL of the webpage loaded by default at start. You can set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy