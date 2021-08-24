Jerry Cantrell Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Guitarist-vocalist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains fame has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Brighten. He and his band are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from March into May. Fans can expect to hear his solo material in addition to Alice in Chains hit songs. Brighten is scheduled for release on October 29. It will be his first album as a solo artist since 2002, although has done a few movie soundtrack singles in recent years.zumic.com
Comments / 0