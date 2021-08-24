Hit n Run Investigation
This department is investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on this date at the 800 block of State Route 93 located in North Centre Township. The hit and run vehicle is identified to us as being a black in color cruiser style motorcycle that will be missing a foot rest. Anyone with information surrounding the identification of the motorcycle operator/owner is asked to contact this department at 570-759-0354 or submit a tip through this Crime Watch Portal.columbia.crimewatchpa.com
