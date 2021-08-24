Hit n Run Investigation

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThis department is investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on this date at the 800 block of State Route 93 located in North Centre Township. The hit and run vehicle is identified to us as being a black in color cruiser style motorcycle that will be missing a foot rest. Anyone with information surrounding the identification of the motorcycle operator/owner is asked to contact this department at 570-759-0354 or submit a tip through this Crime Watch Portal.

columbia.crimewatchpa.com

Accidentscrimewatchpa.com

DUI HIT AND RUN ARREST

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. August 21, 2021 @ 4:23 PM NLCRPD responded for the report of a hit and run accident that occurred near intersecting SR501 and Owl Hill Road. It was reported that a black Ford F150 pickup truck had crashed into the rear of another vehicle and fled the scene. The striking vehicle was then seen entering the Weis parking lot in Lititz Borough where it struck a second vehicle and again, the driver / vehicle fled the scene. With the assistance of witnesses, NLCRPD was able to locate the striking vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect / vehicle on East Millport Road.
Ephrata, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Help ID Hit and Run Vehicle/Driver

The Ephrata Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run crash that occurred in Ephrata Borough on August 31, 2001 at approximately 9:56pm. Witnesses reported seeing a silver Nissan Versa strike a pedestrian on East Main Street at...
Clearfield, PAWTAJ

Hit & Run leaves truck jackknifed on I-80 in Clearfield County, police investigate

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clearfield are investigating after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the side of I-80 after being hit by a car that drove away. According to the report, the tractor-trailer was headed east on I-80 in the right lane when what was described as a beige four-door sedan tried to switch from the left lane. The sedan ended up hitting the truck at its driver-side door area with its right side.
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating a hit and run at the Red Oak Country Club

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run accident. At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Deputies were called to 2038 200th Street to investigate a hit and run in the parking lot of the Red Oak Country Club. It was determined that a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, owned by Amanda Lyn Askey, was legally parked and was struck by another vehicle causing approximately $2,500 in damages.
Berks County, PAwdac.com

Search For Driver In Fatal Hit/Run

BERKS COUNTY – Police in Berks County have identified two of three drivers believed involved in a fatal hit & run of a man walking his dog last week. 68-year-old Robert Hatt and his pet were killed when they were hit shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Penn Avenue and Robeson Street in Robesonia. Authorities said video appears to show the victim falling in a crosswalk and trying to stand when he is struck by a box truck, then a car, and then a semi hauling a tanker. Police have identified the drivers of the box truck and car, but they are still searching for the tanker truck driver. Video surveillance of that truck shows it to have a red or maroon day-use cab with writing on the door, hauling a gray tanker, reinforced with metal vertical ribs, a rear gray valve box, and a large access port on the center, top portion of the tanker. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact South Heidelberg Township Police at 610-670-9885 or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Hit-and-run suspect released

Springfield, Il — The driver that Springfield Police say was at fault for the two car crash that happened on Saturday, August 27th on Cook Street has been released by police. The driver remains in the hospital and was given a notice to appear for court. There is no update...
Columbus, GAWTVM

Columbus police investigate hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a three-car crash occurred near Forrest Road. On August 22, at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in reference to a car accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an accident involving three vehicles had occurred.
Haltom City, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Haltom City Investigators Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver In Black Truck

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic investigators in Haltom City are calling on the public to help them find a hit-and-run driver who ran over a woman on August 21. Police found the victim at 2:23 a.m. in the 5500 block of Airport Freeway. She was lying on the shoulder of the roadway of the southbound service road. She told officers a black truck hit her and took off. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the investigators at 817-222-7047 or jwhitmire@haltomcitytx.com.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Woman dead by hit-and-run driver

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver. Fort Wayne Police officers were called to 1040 E. State Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. and found a woman unconscious, a statement from the department said. Witnesses told police that the woman was walking north across State Boulevard when...
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Homicide Investigation in New Holland Borough

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the New Holland Borough Police Department are investigating the death of a 65-year-old female who was found deceased in the 300 block of East Main Street, New Holland, Lancaster County. On September 1, 2021, shortly before 10:00 a.m., the New Holland Borough Police...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run that happened earlier this month. Police responded to the 1000 block of North Fulton Avenue back on August 8 for a reported hit and run. [Coroner identifies...
Vermillion County, INcbs4indy.com

Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office looking for help investigating deadly hit-and-run

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in late February. The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run happened on February 23 on U.S. Highway 36. Edward Silotto was walking eastbound from State Road 71 when he was hit by a truck. He was flown to an Illinois airport where he later died.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Hit and run collision

Flagstaff Police are responding to the Safeway grocery store on N Highway 89 for a hit and run that just occurred. The suspect vehicle is a white Toyota Corolla headed towards the Chase bank. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits...

