FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers football started the 2021 regular season with a huge momentum boost after the Knights picked up a conference win over Carroll at the Chargers’ brand-new stadium on Friday night, 38-31. On offense, QB Carson Clark led the way for the Knights. The Senior ended with 26-39 passing (66.7%) along with 3 touchdowns and an interception. His targets included Brody Glenn (1 TD), Jayden Hill (2 TDs) and Sir Hale ran one in during the first quarter.