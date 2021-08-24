Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Climate for debate

By Ethan Hoerr
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

Still time to mitigate accumulating effects ... With ongoing warnings and increasingly dramatic weather anomalies sounding the alarm bells of worsening climate change, most Americans believe the issue is pressing. However, many also fear that one wrong or overly ambitious step could wreak havoc on businesses and force Americans out...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

 

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Climate Change#Americans#World Atlas#Steel Dynamics#American Electric Power#Aep#Bbc News#Irving Materials Inc#Carboncure
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

A 'code red' on climate change

The fact that climate change is caused by humans is "unequivocal," according to a new United Nations report. What's also unequivocal is that humans are not doing enough to stop or even slow the rate the climate is changing, and that an ongoing failure to do so could make this summer's natural disasters — fires and extreme heat in western states and Canadian provinces, Greece and Turkey as well as floods in Central Europe and China and drought in multiple parts of the world — happen far more frequently.
Environmentcrowrivermedia.com

LETTER: The reality of climate change

The reality of climate change is now absolutely clear. These past two weeks, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency data show that we had the worst air quality ever on record, prompting health warnings for residents to stay indoors across the state. Yet it was Gov. Walz’s same agency that signed off on the massive new Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota, a decision that doubles down on our addiction to climate-polluting tar sands for decades to come.
EnvironmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Climate warnings are no longer debatable. Fossil-fuel culture must change now.

How many times must the world’s scientific community warn that climate catastrophe is coming before the world’s governments and citizens listen? A new United Nations report paints the most dire picture yet, predicting that the recent years’ unprecedented increases in global average temperature — and resulting intensification of hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels — are edging toward the point where the climate damage will become irreversible. In America and around the globe, it’s time to stop debating with those who ignore ominous facts and take action to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.
EnvironmentSeattle Times

The climate crisis is also a crisis of capitalism

We’re way beyond denial now, as the new Assessment Report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear. “Warming of the climate system is unequivocal, human influence on the climate system is clear, and limiting climate change will require substantial and sustained reductions of greenhouse gas emissions.”
Environmentskepchick.org

I Am Dealing With the IPCC Global Warming Report

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Good news everyone, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released their latest report on the state of the planet. Let’s have a look, shall we?. Excuse me, I have...
AgriculturePosted by
La Grande Observer

Our view: The two languages of climate change

The latest update by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change contained few surprises. The average worldwide temperature will continue to creep upward. However, it will increase more slowly as the production of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane is reduced. What is notable is not the contents of...
Environmentthecut.com

We’re Almost Out of Time on the Climate Crisis

For years, climate scientists have been clear: If individuals and nations do not take drastic, decisive, and immediate action to scale back carbon emissions, then the hellish conditions we associate with extreme weather will become routine. Temperatures will rise at a withering pace, bringing sea levels ever higher as glaciers melt. Devastating wildfires, floods, heat waves, downpours, and droughts will be the norm. Despite these predictions playing out in real time, governments have largely failed to act in proportion to the crisis; now, according to a new report, we are very nearly out of time. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stresses that the targets laid out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord “will be beyond reach” in the next 20 years without massive intervention thanks to an “unequivocally” manmade catastrophe.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

IPCC Report: Climate Change Is a Generational Justice Issue

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. How many times have we said this before? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) new report, its sixth since 1990, is a “wake-up call.”. The report, authored by more than 200 scientists from across the globe and based on more...
Environmentcitywatchla.com

"This Was Avoidable," Climate Activists Say About Apocalyptic UN Climate Report

In a landmark report released Monday by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world's foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the Paris Agreement signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 degrees C later this century.
Environmentbloombergtax.com

IPCC Report Drives Urgent Agenda for World on Climate Change

Nations are preparing to negotiate the next climate protocol as part of the COP26 (U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties) meeting, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its sixth assessment report threw down the gauntlet: they need to formulate effective policies to deeply reduce carbon and methane emissions or to prepare for irreversible catastrophic consequences.
