Attleboro, MA

Along the Way

Sun Chronicle
 9 days ago

The Baker-Polito administration has announced some financial help for local farmers and farmers markets, while expanding local food access points for low-income residents. The administration says a grant program will offer free equipment to direct-marketing farms and farmers markets. With this equipment, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can be accepted at mobile locations. This will allow healthy, local food to be more accessible to low-income residents, the administration says. Grant applications are being accepted through Sept. 24. Visit the Mass.gov/SNAPEquipmentGrant.

