Maria Nila Launches Brighter Times Bleach Collection

Contemporary furniture design studio Muller Van Severen was founded in 2011 by Belgian photographer Fien Muller and sculptor Hannes Van Severen. This summer, cult Danish housewares brand Hay produces Two-Color tables, inspired by the pair’s early investigations into bright colors and synthetic materials. “We wanted a collaboration that would allow us to reach a younger audience through more accessible products,” Muller says of the zeitgeisty partnership. Steel-tube legs meet tabletops in varying shapes and sizes crafted from dyed Valchromat, a through-color wood-fiber composite with a water-resistant surface. As an accompaniment, the couple introduce Arcs, shades that can be used for pendant fixtures or as table lamps, their scalloped silhouettes fabricated from colored or mirror-polished steel. There’s also a similarly shaped Arcs candleholder, in zinc alloy, which comes in two heights and a host of hues.
