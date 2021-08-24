Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Maria Nila Launches Brighter Times Bleach Collection

By MODERN Staff
modernsalon.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Nila has expanded its extensive salon portfolio with the introduction of its first bleach collection, Brighter Times, formulated with healthy, effective vegan ingredients. With its at-home care component, Brighter Times is the perfect blend between in-salon treatment and at-home care. Step 1: In-salon treatment. The Brighter Times treatment begins...

www.modernsalon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Vegan#The Brighter Times#Balayage Bleach Powder#The Silver Bleach Powder#Silver Shot#Peta#The Vegan Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Beauty & Fashionmodernsalon.com

Oribe Launches a New Fragrance Collection

Oribe has introduced its new Fragrance Collection, featuring the brand’s signature Côte d’Azur scent along with two new fragrances, Valley of Flowers and Desertland. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, fragrance has played an essential role in the overall Oribe experience. Running throughout the hair care line, the Côte d’Azur scent was created as a fine fragrance for the hair that lasts throughout the day. The hair scent became so recognizable that it was developed into a stand-alone eau de parfum in 2014.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Iggy Azalea Launches Totally Plastic Clean Cosmetics Collection

Rapper, singer-songwriter and model Iggy Azalea is making her first foray into the cosmetics category with the launch of Totally Plastic, her capsule collection with BH Cosmetics – a brand committed to creating pigmented products that are affordable, cruelty free, vegan, extra clean and sustainable. Totally Plastic brings back glittery,...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Montblanc Launches New 'UltraBlack' Collection

Designer house Montblanc has launched its latest collection titled UltraBlack, serving as the second wave to it’s What Moves You Makes You campaign. The new line, which is the first of it’s obsidian cross-category, pays tribute to Monblanc's custom style and timeless design. Among the selection is a leather constructed backpack, clutch and mini folio imprinted with geometric graphics and lettering accents as well as the Montblanc 1851 Geosphere Ultra Black Watch. Two other stand-out products from the collection include the matte resin Star Walker pen in addition to the wireless Montblanc MB 01 UltraBlack Over-Ear Headphones, featuring one of its signature monogram patterns accenting the ear cup.
New Albany, OHNBC4 Columbus

Abercrombie and The Knot launch a wedding collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Abercrombie & Fitch is getting into the wedding business. The New Albany-based retail chain is teaming up with The Knot wedding planning website on a new clothing collection called Best Dressed Guest. The clothing assortment, which is on sale now, includes dresses, pantsuits, blazers, button-ups, and...
Makeupdrugstorenews.com

Glamnetic, LilHuddy launch gel nail sticker collection

Glamnetic is rolling out a brand-new collaboration that is sure to keep hands looking their best. The beauty brand has launched a gel nail sticker collection that was created through a collaboration with singer, songwriter and TikTok star LilHuddy. Inspired by LilHuddy’s music and life, the line channels a pop-punk...
Apparelmiami.edu

Brighter Shades

You picked the final design—now add it to your collection of ’Canes swag!. With a donation of $30 you will receive this exclusive ’Canes case complete with sunglasses designed by a current student and voted on by you. Share your ’Canes pride—your donation will help a student experiencing sudden financial...
Apparelbicycling.com

Sweaty Betty Launches a Cycling Apparel Collection

Sweaty Betty, the women’s activewear and lifestyle brand, has launched its first cycling apparel collection. The eight-piece collection includes shorts, bib shorts, short-sleeve jerseys, padded cycling leggings, water-resistant commuter jackets, commuter short-sleeve shirts, commuter long-sleeve shirts, and socks. The kits and other apparel have clean lines and sharp, contrasting colors—of...
Home & GardenInterior Design

Sandhelden Launches 3D-Printed Basin Collection

Sandhelden‘s high-touch countertop basins by Carlos del Castillo are 3D-printed in quartz sand. The innovative technology allows for all manner of intricate forms (after all, sand can be manipulated into any shape imaginable!). The Simbiosis collection—so named as a play on the symbiotic relationship between architecture and industrial design—takes advantage of this production mode for its fluting, inspired by ancient Greek columns. The basins come in multiple diameters and shapes, in myriad neutrals plus muted Scandi pastels like arctic blue, mint green, and rose. While the interior of the basin is silky smooth, the outside is rough to the touch, bringing texture and contrast to any bathroom vignette.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Giambattista Valli is launching a bridal collection for the very first time

In news that will excite fashion-forward brides everywhere, haute couture designer Giambattista Valli is stepping into bridal for the first time. Known for his trademark tulle and dreamlike, frothy, feminine gowns – which are loved by A-listers on the red carpet – a bridal collection seems like a natural progression for his brand, which began in couture and now also has a ready-to-wear arm.
Apparelshop-eat-surf.com

Leisure Collective to Launch Female-Focused Sunglass Brand

The Leisure Collective, home to the Creatures of Leisure surf equipment brand and high-end sunglass brand Otis, is launching a new fashion forward eyewear brand aimed at young women. The company describes sito shades as “fast moving, cheeky and raw” with approachable price points. The sunglasses, which include lots of...
Interior DesignInterior Design

Hay Launches Brightly-Colored Furniture and Accessory Collection

Contemporary furniture design studio Muller Van Severen was founded in 2011 by Belgian photographer Fien Muller and sculptor Hannes Van Severen. This summer, cult Danish housewares brand Hay produces Two-Color tables, inspired by the pair’s early investigations into bright colors and synthetic materials. “We wanted a collaboration that would allow us to reach a younger audience through more accessible products,” Muller says of the zeitgeisty partnership. Steel-tube legs meet tabletops in varying shapes and sizes crafted from dyed Valchromat, a through-color wood-fiber composite with a water-resistant surface. As an accompaniment, the couple introduce Arcs, shades that can be used for pendant fixtures or as table lamps, their scalloped silhouettes fabricated from colored or mirror-polished steel. There’s also a similarly shaped Arcs candleholder, in zinc alloy, which comes in two heights and a host of hues.
Skin Caremodernsalon.com

An Early Advocate of CBD for Beauty and Wellness, Earthly Body Continues to Disrupt

Starting a few years ago, CBD became the “it” ingredient to incorporate into personal care products, including shampoos, skincare, nutritional supplements, and pain relief products. But well before this CBD creep started to happen in the beauty space, California-based Earthly Body, under the direction of Founder Kevin Wachs, had been incorporating high-quality hemp seed oil-based CBD into Earthly Body CBD Skincare and Emera CBD Haircare. The brand has also, from its beginnings, emphasized a green stream of production, keeping their carbon footprint small and their ingredients clean.
Apparelshop-eat-surf.com

Pacifico Beer Launches Collection with OBEY Clothing

The Pacifico X OBEY Clothing collection includes a sustainable t-shirt, tote bags and an art print. Courtesy of Pacifico. Pacifico, the beer for those with an independent spirit, has teamed up with OBEY Clothing to release a limited-edition line of eco-friendly co-branded merchandise. Inspired by environmental activism, the merchandise’s proceeds will directly support the Surfrider Foundation’s efforts to help protect the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people. The collaboration, featuring art from a street mural, marks the latest initiative from Pacifico Preserves, the beer brand’s social impact platform with the mission to help preserve outdoor adventure for all.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Steinberg launches Absolute 5 instrument collection

Steinberg has announced the immediate availability of Absolute 5, an impressive collection of standalone or plugin instruments for VST, AU, and AAX hosts. Absolute 5 is a celebration of the best synthesizers and workstations that Steinberg has to offer. Spanning more than 130 GB of first-class sound content and over 7,500 presets, Absolute 5 unleashes creative power with its 28 state-of-the-art VST and HALion instruments.
Skin Carethebeautylookbook.com

Top 10 Beauty Favorites for August

Another month has flown by and I cannot believe it! I hope your summer has been going well! I haven’t been as active on the blog as I would have liked to be the past few weeks. I’ve made some changes to my setup at home office for photography + video content and learning how to use everything has been a process! I am working on new fall beauty reviews though so stay tuned (lots I’m excited to share!).

Comments / 0

Community Policy