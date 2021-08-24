“One Mississippi”: Kane Brown dances with daughter Kingsley in adorable video
Kane Brown‘s 22-month-old daughter can’t help but bust a move to her dad’s new single, “One Mississippi.”. In a video posted to Instagram, Kane and daughter Kingsley, who will be two in October, turn the kitchen into their dance floor, with Kane twirling around and swaying side to side as his song blasts in the background. Kinglsey follows suit, spinning in circles and jumping up and down to the beat, smiling all the while.www.weisradio.com
