Charlottesville-area substitute teachers need to be ready to show proof of vaccination or testing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Policies for substitute teachers for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are similar to other years, but they now need to be ready to show proof of being vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19. “Largely this year our substitute policy will look pretty much like any other year in terms of every school having substitutes that they kind of keep on file, keep on hand,” Helen Dunn, the legislative & public affairs officer for Albemarle County, said.