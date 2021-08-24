Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albemarle County, VA

Charlottesville-area substitute teachers need to be ready to show proof of vaccination or testing

By Isabel Cleary
NBC 29 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Policies for substitute teachers for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are similar to other years, but they now need to be ready to show proof of being vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19. “Largely this year our substitute policy will look pretty much like any other year in terms of every school having substitutes that they kind of keep on file, keep on hand,” Helen Dunn, the legislative & public affairs officer for Albemarle County, said.

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Education
Albemarle County, VA
Health
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Health
County
Albemarle County, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Wvir#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
San Diego, CAPosted by
The Hill

US Navy helicopter crashes in ocean near San Diego

One crewmember from a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed into the ocean near San Diego has been rescued, and a search is underway for other crewmembers. Military officials told Fox News that five people on board the MH-60S helicopter were reported missing after it crashed on Tuesday afternoon during a routine flight from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
Lucedale, MSCBS News

Post-Ida highway collapse kills two, injures up to 10 others

Two people are dead and as many as 10 others injured after a section of highway collapsed west of Lucedale, Mississippi, late Monday night, CBS Mobile, Alabama affiliate WKRG-TV reports. The collapse was caused by torrential rain, presumably from one-time Hurricane Ida, the Biloxi, Mississippi Highway Patrol told CBS News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy