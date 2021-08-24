Cancel
ReSharper C++ Quick Tips: Postfix Completion

By Anastasia Kazakova
jetbrains.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode in the ReSharper C++ Quick Tips video series is now available! If you missed the previous episodes, here are the links:. Postfix completion is a way of focusing on data rather than on syntax. Its biggest benefit is that it allows any function to be called using the syntax for method calls. This idea is similar to Uniform Function Call Syntax (UFCS), which is available in some other languages but still missing in C and C++. See how postfix completion can help speed up your C++ coding:

