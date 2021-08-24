Tuesday's Afternoon Update
Florida sending out more stimulus checks, see who qualifies and how much they’ll get. While it seems as though the chance for all Americans to get a fourth stimulus check is growing dim, some states are doling out their own payments for certain residents. Teachers, first responders or families in need will get additional checks or bonuses thanks to allocations in their state’s budget and other initiatives. The list includes California, Florida New Mexico and Tennessee. More from WFLA.www.floridatrend.com
