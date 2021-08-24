Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Poetry Foundation Announces Virtual Lineup and Outdoor Installation this Fall

poetryfoundation.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, August 24, 2021 — The Poetry Foundation announces virtual programming, workshops, celebrations, and readings open to all, and a first-ever outdoor art installation on the Foundation building exterior in Chicago. While the Foundation building remains closed to the public to prioritize the safety and well-being of staff, guests, and the broader community, an imaginative art installation is accessible from outside.

www.poetryfoundation.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Tamaki
Person
Paula Zahn
Person
Nico Muhly
Person
Kimiko Hahn
Person
Ruth Lilly
Person
Kwame Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Poetry Foundation#Chicagoans#Q A#New York Times#Npr#Yale Law School#Cnn#Poetry Foundation Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

La MaMa Announces 2021 Fall Lineup, Includes Indigenous Spin on Shakespeare

The La MaMa Experimental Theater Club has hosted bold, daring, and socially nascent plays written by some of the best names in theater (Sam Shepard, Amy Sedaris, Phillip Glass) since 1961. For its 2021 fall-winter season, the storied theater company plans to continue this tradition. Some attention-grabbing standouts, per the New York Times, include an Indigenous spin on Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream retooled as Misdemeanor Dream, a dramatic exploration of the Tulsa Race Massacre tied to the domestic tragedy’s centennial anniversary and a vaudeville concert about the history of cannabis.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Fall 2021 KU Design Symposium Lecture Series lineup announced

LAWRENCE — The School of Architecture & Design at the University of Kansas has announced programming for the Fall 2021 KU Design Symposium Lecture Series. The fall lineup includes designers, artists and activists working in an array of disciplines and professional settings to inspire, educate and challenge through creative inquiry, innovation and socially engaged advocacy.
Entertainmentseattlepi.com

All Arts' 'The First Twenty' Initiative Announces Fall Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

All Arts unveiled the fall lineup for “The First Twenty,” a new content initiative exploring how the first two decades of the 21st century have impacted American art and culture. “The First Twenty” includes three new specials. Premiering on Sept. 7 is “Afterwards” by playwright Enda Walsh. Jeremy Dennis’ “Ma’s...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Miller Outdoor Theater Releases September 2021 Lineup

Earlier this year, the Miller Outdoor Theatre celebrated its 98th anniversary. Founded in 1923 at the height of the Jazz Age, Miller has provided Houstonians with free music and community for nearly a century. This fall, the festivities continue with their jam-packed list of September performances. Highlights include a Tina Turner tribute, a Mexican Independence Day celebration, the Houston Jazz Festival, and more.
Chicago, ILnewcity.com

Can’t-Miss Fall Lit Events (Fall Arts Preview 2021)

An exhibition at the Newberry explores the collective legacy of artist Gertrude Abercrombie, poet Gwendolyn Brooks, choreographers Katherine Dunham and Ruth Page, and dealer-curator Katharine Kuh. The catalog will be worth seeking out—designed by Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi of Sonnenzimmer and letterpress printer Ben Blount, it features five new poems by Eve L. Ewing, dedicated to each of the women.
Illinois Stateillinoisstate.edu

Art installation to honor National Immigrants Day announced

Illinois State University will honor National Immigrants Day with an art installation on the Quad. I Am Here. We Are Here. We Belong, will be installed around campus for 24 hours. A program offering reflection on the contributions of immigrants in American society will be at noon on October 28 on the Quad, with leaders from campus and the community, including Not in Our Town and the Immigration Project.
Boston, MAmerrimackvalley.org

Discovery Museum Announces Fall Speaker Series Lineup

The upcoming events feature discussions on youth and climate, talking to kids about indigenous stereotypes, empowering children with disabilities. What: Youth Voices in Climate Change: A Conversation with Varshini Prakash moderated by WBUR’s Miriam Wasser. Who: Varshini Prakash, Founder of the Sunrise Movement. When: Thursday, September 23, 7:00pm to 8:30pm...
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning announces fall lineup

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) returns to live programming this fall, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids. The eight weekly programs run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and are free of charge and handicap accessible. Masks are encouraged. The nonprofit...
Fort Wayne, INb969fm.com

Art This Way announces Ouizi to install mural at The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A massive new mural is being installed at The Landing in Downtown Fort Wayne further adding to the vibrancy of the historic community district. Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District (DID) announced that internationally renowned artist, OUIZI, will be painting a mural at The Landing, located at 123 West Columbia Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. The mural will cover the entire east elevation of the building and will be approximately 6,000 square feet in size.
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

PYGMALION announces 2021 lineup

PYGMALION is back September 23-25, live and in person, with a full lineup of music, literature, and cultural events. Made Fest returns as well, with two days of vendors from C-U and beyond set up outside Rose Bowl Tavern. All performances will take place in Urbana venues: Canopy Club, Rose...
Cell PhonesWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Doughboy Foundation releases augmented WWI Memorial Virtual Explorer app

The Doughboy Foundation is bringing the new national World War I Memorial from Washington, D.C., to schools and homes across America with a new release of an award-winning augmented-reality app called the WWI Memorial “Virtual Explorer.”. The Virtual Explorer app brings a walk-around-inside-it digital 3D model of the National WWI...
Musicmxdwn.com

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces 2021 Virtual Festival Lineup Featuring Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and Steve Earle

The 2021 edition of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will feature 15 live-broadcast and 12 pre-recorded performances with three days of music to be broadcast via the festival’s website, Facebook and YouTube from October 1-3. This year’s festival includes returning festival favorites Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Mavis Staples and Belá Fleck as well as The Tallest Man On Earth and Las Cafeteras, Lake Street Dive, Andy Shauf, Valerie June and many others. The three-day event will begin at 1pm PST each day.
Pittsburgh, PAlittsburgh.com

Announcing Jazz Poetry Month 2021!

Pittsburgh, PA, August 26, 2021—City of Asylum Pittsburgh announces the 17th annual Jazz Poetry Month, consisting of nine concerts throughout September, including four international commissions. The performances will kick off live from Alphabet City on Sunday, September 12, at 6:00 PM with Layale Chaker, a Lebanese violinist and composer whose...
Craig County, VAPosted by
New Castle Record

Music lineup announced for 2021 Fall Festival

It’s a new year and one of Craig County’s most enjoyable events, the Fall Festival, is scheduled for October 9. This year, David Givens has a full lineup of great entertainment for the community to enjoy. 9 am: Opening ceremonies; Flag raising, Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, welcome from...
Vernon Hills, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

District 128 Community Education presents fall lineup

Interested in learning a new language, participating in a culinary experience or exploring a new skill or hobby?. The Community High School District 128 Community Education program offers lifelong learning opportunities for adults, youth and families, and strives to provide affordable, high-quality programs, in both in-person and live online class formats.
Millville, NJsnjtoday.com

Full Fall Lineup

There is a great autumn lineup of fun events throughout Cumberland County. I know fall does not officially begin until September 22, but when I turn the calendar, it’s time to embrace crisp air and fun South Jersey events. The Wheels and Wings Air Show hosted by the Millville Army...

Comments / 0

Community Policy