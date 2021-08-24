Poetry Foundation Announces Virtual Lineup and Outdoor Installation this Fall
CHICAGO, August 24, 2021 — The Poetry Foundation announces virtual programming, workshops, celebrations, and readings open to all, and a first-ever outdoor art installation on the Foundation building exterior in Chicago. While the Foundation building remains closed to the public to prioritize the safety and well-being of staff, guests, and the broader community, an imaginative art installation is accessible from outside.www.poetryfoundation.org
