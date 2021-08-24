Cancel
Science

New Insight Into COVID Vaccine Effects for Immune Vulnerable Patients

By Peter Russell
Medscape News
 9 days ago

There is a convincing case to support rolling out booster COVID-19 vaccines for some people with impaired immune systems to help optimise antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, scientists said. The comments followed results from a study that suggested that a significant proportion of clinically at-risk patients with some immunocompromised or immunosuppressed conditions...

www.medscape.com

Immune Systems#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cancer Research Uk#Covid#The University Of Glasgow#Healthcare#Astrazeneca Oxford#Octave#The Science Media Centre#Pfizer#Novavax
