Thousands of Backpacks for Schoolchildren Donated During Charity Event

mymcmedia.org
 8 days ago

The 13th annual Park Potomac Ice Cream Social for Charity featured a parade with police cars, fire engines, vintage cars, pom pon girls and former Washington Football Team great Dexter Manley as the event’s grand marshal. The goal of the event: to donate thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies for schoolchildren.

