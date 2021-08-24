Thousands of Backpacks for Schoolchildren Donated During Charity Event

Lake Oconee Elks Lodge members used a Beacon Grant from the Grand Lodge to purchase, pack and deliver 100 backpacks filled with school supplies and some drug awareness materials to the Boys and Girls Club in Madison, Georgia on Aug. 2 just in time for school to start. Sarah Swope, the director of the Madison Boys and Girls Club and Donna Brown, the program director, were on hand to accept delivery of the items that will be handed out at registration to the kids that need these items in order to have a great new school year. Elks Bill and Lynda Lewis, along with their grandkids Paisley and Maddux Lewis delivered the backpacks and helped to get them all unloaded and into the club's building. On July 16, the Lake Oconee Elks Lodge used the Gratitude Grant from the Grand Lodge to purchase, pack and deliver 75 backpacks with school supplies and drug awareness material to the Boys and Girls Club in Greensboro. Lake Oconee Lodge members wish all the kids from Morgan and Greene counties a fantastic school year.