Kanye West & Drake's Beef: True Bad Blood Or Summer Games?
Though many assumed that the beef had gone dormant following an apex in 2018, Kanye West and Drake have once again rekindled their feud. The timing is certainly curious. Both men are set to release new music, with Ye’s Donda and Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy due in the imminent future. In fact, it’s widely speculated that they’re currently locked in a high-stakes game of chicken, in which the first to unveil a date will risk a retaliatory take over from the other.www.hotnewhiphop.com
