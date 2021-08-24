Cancel
Newark, NJ

NEWARK TO HOST HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH EVENTS FROM SEPTEMBER 15 THROUGH OCTOBER 15

Posted by 
Newark, New Jersey
Newark, New Jersey
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sVgd_0bbQgikT00

Newark, NJ - August 24, 2021 — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced today that the City of Newark will host an array of events between September 15 and October 15, 2021, to observe Hispanic Heritage Month, including book giveaways, awards and scholarships events, and a free concert by Latin Grammy Award-winning singer India.

“Our Latino community has been one of Newark’s greatest strengths for decades,” Mayor Baraka said, “in business, statecraft, education, and the arts. Now that we are bringing Newark ‘Back Together Again,’ it is truly appropriate to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month together.”

The schedule of events for Hispanic Heritage Month is as follows:

· Wednesday, September 15: Invitation-only dinner

· Wednesday, September 22: Awards/Scholarships presentation by Latina Civic Action President Dr. Patricia Campos and free concert by India, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Mulberry Commons at Mulberry and Lafayette Streets, adjacent to the Prudential Center.

· Wednesday, September 29: Food Distribution at Vince Lombardi Center of Hope, 201 Bloomfield Avenue

· Wednesday, October 6, Book Giveaway at Vince Lombardi Center of Hope, 201 Bloomfield Avenue

· Wednesday, October 13, Hispanic Heritage Month exhibition at Newark Public Library, 5 Washington Street

A Puerto Rican native who was raised in the South Bronx, India won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Salsa Album, “Intensamente con Canciones de Juan Gabriel,” cementing her title as “The Princess of Salsa.” She has also been nominated for five and won three Billboard Latin Music Awards, and performed sold-out concerts in San Juan, Miami, and Madison Square Garden.

Latina Civic Action is a 501c4 non-partisan civic action committee whose mission is to advance a policy agenda that invests and advocates on behalf of Latinas. We will support issues, causes, and leadership that works to ensure that Latinas thrive and achieve economic prosperity, equal representation in private and public sectors, and are a priority when advancing public policy and legislation.

- NEWARK -

Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey

