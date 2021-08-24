Liquid Death Releases Decks Infused With Tony Hawk’s Blood

Yesterday came word that skateboarder Tony Hawk was getting in on a wicked promotion, selling off custom skateboards each infused with some of his blood in the paint on the skateboard deck. The promotion, conceived of by Hawk and the canned water brand Liquid Death, saw only 100 blood skateboards be made each selling for $500 apiece and in less than a day they sold out entirely on the Liquid Death website. The product already has a perfect 5 star review though most of them seem to be from site visitors that didn't actually buy them. "Wish I could have purchased one for all that motivation this man gave to my generation :(," reads one review with another adding: "If I had 500 dollars I would buy it."