Liquid Death Releases Decks Infused With Tony Hawk’s Blood

The Berrics Canteen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiquid Death announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Tony Hawk—a man who needs no introduction—involving something only he could create. Like, literally. At 9am PT, the brand is launching a limited edition deck infused with the blood of Hawk. Liquid Death hired a professional (don’t try this at home) to stick the needle in him, and all that blood was then mixed in the decks’ paint—so, you could say that there’s a little bit of Hawk’s DNA in every one of these decks.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Blood#Paris Fashion Week#Gyres#The Skatepark Project#Mexican#Playboy
