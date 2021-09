The last US troops flew out of Afghanistan on Monday afternoon, ending America’s longest modern war after 20 years.President Biden lauded the military for evacuating more than 120,000 people out of the country before the exit in what he called a “mission of mercy.” Withdrawing now, he added, was the recommendation of his top commanders, so as to protect those remaining in the country as well as US service members.“Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to...