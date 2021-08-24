Lil Uzi Vert Teases Collab Album With Playboi Carti
Four years ago, Playboi Carti revealed that he was working on a collaborative mixtape with Lil Uzi Vert, titled 16*29. Despite the two rappers still being good friends, the project was seemingly pushed to the side as they both prioritized their solo drops, including Eternal Atake and Whole Lotta Red. Now that those are out of the way, it looks like they're trying to build anticipation again, hinting at the tape's arrival before Uzi's Pink Tape and Carti's Narcissist.www.hotnewhiphop.com
