Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Uzi Vert Teases Collab Album With Playboi Carti

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, Playboi Carti revealed that he was working on a collaborative mixtape with Lil Uzi Vert, titled 16*29. Despite the two rappers still being good friends, the project was seemingly pushed to the side as they both prioritized their solo drops, including Eternal Atake and Whole Lotta Red. Now that those are out of the way, it looks like they're trying to build anticipation again, hinting at the tape's arrival before Uzi's Pink Tape and Carti's Narcissist.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Playboi Carti
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#British Royal Family#Whole Lotta Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
AceShowbiz

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

The sad news is confirmed by fellow rappers who mourn the rising artist's death, including Problem Child 5 and Money Game Boo who call the late star their 'twin.'. AceShowbiz - An affiliate of Playboi Carti, R5 Homixide, has sadly passed away at such a young age. The sad news was confirmed by his friends on social media on Monday, August 23. He was only 22 years old.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Has 3 New Albums On The Way

In today's music industry, many artists have become clinically prolific. Some even deliver up to two studio albums in a single calendar year. Yet even the most active rapper's work ethic likely pales in comparison to that of Lil Wayne. Most recently, Weezy went back to back to back with...
Edison, NJhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Dances With Fans At A Wedding In Viral Video

A video of Lil Uzi Vert dancing at a wedding ceremony in Edison, New Jersey, has gone viral on social media, this week. It's unclear whose wedding the event is for, but Uzi can be seen enjoying himself in several videos and photos from the night. In one clip from...
Edison, NJthesource.com

Lil Uzi Vert is a Welcome Wedding Crasher

Lil Uzi Vert, one of the past few years’ breakout hip-hop stars, is often known for being the life of the party wherever he goes- and that includes weddings too, apparently. Earlier this week, the rapper took a break from hyping his upcoming collaboration with Playboi Carti to attend a wedding in Edison, New Jersey.
CelebritiesHighsnobiety

Playboi Carti Announces 'Narcissist'

There's been a recent development of musicians revealing their new projects piecemeal, slowly trickling out info via social media seemingly so their fans can obsess over every new detail that slowly emerges. Following the lead of his peers, Playboi Carti has now "revealed" a new album (or single? or something?) via Instagram.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Sparks Speculation After Wiping His IG Account

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now thanks to his steady stream of punk-inspired bangers that have completely captivated the youth. If you were to go on TikTok right now, you would quickly realize that Whole Lotta Red is held in very high esteem, despite the backlash that occurred when it first came out. At this point, Carti is a well-established name in the game and whenever he does something, fans put him under the microscope.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby May Have An Andre 3000 Collab In The Works

Lil Baby is in the midst of a superstar-caliber run, with his acclaimed album My Turn and his collaborative album with Lil Durk Voice Of The Heroes both currently holding it down on the Billboard charts. Never one to rest on his laurels, Lil Baby has been actively working on his upcoming studio album -- easily one of the most anticipated releases on the horizon.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nas, The Weeknd + Lil Uzi Vert To Appear On Belly's 'See You Next Wednesday' Album

XO/Roc Nation representative Belly has finally provided fans with the release date of his long-awaited album See You Next Wednesday, along with the tracklist and cover art. On Tuesday (August 17), the Canadian-bred rapper took to Instagram to share the all-important details of his upcoming third LP, which is set to arrive on August 27 (which happens to be a Friday, not a Wednesday).
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd Enlists Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and More for New Album 'Trip At Knight'

Trippie Redd has officially released his latest studio album, Trip At Knight. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 17-track project features a stacked list of guest appearances from the likes of Drake on “Betrayal,” Lil Uzi Vert on “Holy Smokes,” Playboi Carti on “Miss The Rage,” the late Juice WRLD on “Matt Hardy 999,” Polo G and Lil Durk on “Rich MF,” Ski Mask The Slump God on “Demon Time” and more. Trip At Knight marks Redd’s followup to his 2020 record Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 and received a remix album from Travis Barker entitled NEON SHARK. Previously speaking to HYPEBEAST, the Canton, Ohio artist said of his music, “I expect people to ultimately perceive the music as they want. It’s all up to you — your imagination, your thought process, your ability to decipher bars and metaphors and wordplay — just sit back and understand the music as a whole. It’s all up to the listener, so I just look at it as you like it or you don’t.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The True Meaning Behind 'From The Garden' By Isaiah Rashad Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Fresh off a five-year hiatus, Isaiah Rashad is back with a vengeance with his July release, "The House is Burning." The record, which contains features from prominent artists such as SZA, 6lack, Jay Rock, Duke Deuce, and most notably Lil Uzi Vert, includes 16 diverse tracks — all of which declare Rashad's triumphant return to the top of the hip-hop kingdom.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Isaiah Rashad & Lil Uzi Vert Blueprint The Block Party In ‘From The Garden’ Video

Isaiah Rashad returned with a music video for his Lil Uzi Vert collaboration “From the Garden” on Wednesday (August 11), taken from his latest album The House Is Burning. Directed by Omar Jones (Young Thug, Lil Tjay, Lil Tecca), the new visual finds the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper making his way down a busy street as people queue for nightclubs and police cars patrol the area. Lil Uzi Vert later enters the fray on a four-wheeler for his verse.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Tecca & Gunna Join Forces For Futuristic 'REPEAT IT' Video

Two of the hottest names from New York and Atlanta join forces as Lil Tecca and Gunna debut the accompanying video for their “REPEAT IT” collaboration. Directed by filmmaking duo Stripmall a.k.a. brothers Cian and Sean Mallers, the futuristic clip invites viewers into a CGI world where there are no boundaries (literally).

Comments / 0

Community Policy