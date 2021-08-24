Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Assembly Required’ Star Tim Allen ‘Wouldn’t Do it That Way’ in Surprising Pic

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y57Ua_0bbQgDa400

All-time comedy great Tim Allen is enjoying some downtime with his latest show, “Assembly Required” currently on hiatus.

“Assembly Required” has yet to be officially renewed by the History Channel for a second season but could be in the near future. The show’s social media pages remain active, engaging fans and showing off their stars, Tim Allen and Richard Karn.

The “Assembly Required” Twitter page often invites fans to participate in fun little games in order to keep them engaged. The social media account will often post pictures of the show’s two stars and ask fans to write a caption for the photo. The game generates some great responses that have drawn the laughter of even the staunches of social media users.

Earlier this week, the “Assembly Required” Twitter page put out an image of Tim Allen doing Tim Allen things. A legendary actor and funny man, it’s hard to even look at Allen with a straight face. The tweet’s caption harks back to Tim Allen’s first hit sitcom that turned him into a household name.

“Well I wouldn’t do it that way,” the Twitter post says. “It needs MORE POWER.”

The funny photo along with the hilarious caption drew a chuckle from several Twitter users and Tim Allen fans.

Tim Allen and Richard Karn Reunite for History Channel

“More power,” was, of course, Tim Allen’s catchphrase on the hit sitcom “Home Improvement” that aired in the 90s. On “Home Improvement,” Allen plays Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, a bumbling tool expert obsessed with ratcheting up the power of household items. Richard Karn co-starred next to Allen as Taylor’s capable but bland assistant, Al Borland. Together, Taylor and Borland hosted a do-it-yourself talk show called “Tool Time.” Taylor would make mess after mess on the show while the level-headed Borland cleaned up after him. “Home Improvement” is an all-time sitcom classic and is one of the popular shows to grace our television screens.

Tim Allen and Richard Karn are now back together with “Assembly Required and they’ve not missed a beat. The two were quickly able to rekindle their comedic chemistry through the show, providing a real treat for “Home Improvement” fans. “Assembly Required” is a reality competition show that pits amateur builders against each other. Contestants on the show must create unusual inventions that are not found at your local hardware store. A shock-absorbent food tray and a reclining yard mowing machine are a few of the crazy machines contestants were tasked with in the first season.

Tim Allen and Richard Karn host the reality show and serve as judges for finished projects. They also provide comedic relief in spades, reminiscent of their “Home Improvement” days. Allen even went as far as to compare “Assembly Required” to a reality version of “Tool Time.”

With the show not yet renewed, Allen is getting back to his roots in standup comedy.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

190K+
Followers
20K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Richard Karn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The History Channel#History Channel#Borland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Fans Slam Oprah Winfrey After Inappropriate Interview Resurfaces

If anyone thinks it is a good idea to interview Dolly Parton and not keep it civil, think again. Oprah Winfrey is hearing from Dolly fans. What is all the fuss about? Well, an article from “Pop Culture” said that a 2003 interview between Winfrey and Parton is making the rounds on social media. Dolly Parton fans are not pleased with Oprah asking on and on about the country music star’s plastic surgery.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Here’s What Phil Harris’ Son Jake Is Doing Now

Since its debut in 2005, “Deadliest Catch” has kept fans glued to their screens. There’s something about watching brave fishermen tackle the myriad of hazards that come with crab fishing on the Bering Sea. And although this job really does require the toughest of the tough, there’s a surprising amount of people willing to jump aboard. One of these brave men was captain Phil Harris. Harris joined “Deadliest Catch” during season two. He captained the FV Cornelia Marie and quickly became a fan favorite. Unfortunately, his time with the show ended in season six when he died in 2010 after suffering a debilitating stroke.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s What Happened to Jimmy Palmer’s Wife

Season 18 of the hit show “NCIS” saw several character departures. Medical examiner Jimmy Palmer’s (Brian Dietzen) wife Breena (Michelle Pierce) was one of them. Pierce was accompanied by fan-favorite actress Emily Wickersham (Agent “Ellie” Bishop). The latter of the two recently revealed an exciting pregnancy announcement on her social media channels. While Wickersham left of her own choosing, an article by Express revealed the reason behind Pierce’s end on the show.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: How Much Could Joe Hill Be Around?

At the end of Blue Bloods Season 10, we met a surprise member of the Reagans: Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the son of the late Joe Reagan. Surprise, Frank (Tom Selleck), you have another grandson! Since then, Joe has pretty much been a very lightly recurring presence in the family. But the end of Season 11 set up a way that could change, at least a bit.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Custody Battle

On television, Mark Harmon has portrayed countless different characters. Of course, there's his legendary, long-running role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in "NCIS." Who can also forget when he starred opposite Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as the latter's boyfriend, Ryan, in the hit 2003 film "Freaky Friday?" Out of all the fan-favorite characters Harmon has played in his life, though, nothing gives the Hollywood star as much satisfaction as his real-life role as the dad of his two kids, Sean Harmon and Ty Harmon. The Emmy-nominated actor shares his adult children with his wife, Pam Dawber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy