With the release of Year of the Spider, Shannon & the Clams continue their steady, decade-long transformation from late-’00s West Coast garage rock staple to a soul group recording under the Easy Eye of Dan Auerbach, who prove almost unrecognizable from the ensemble who brought us 2009’s breakout debut I Wanna Go Home. Yet in addition to the general sense of anachronism that’s followed them to the present day, the more specific pull of dual vocalists Cody Blanchard and Shannon Shaw provide a solid through line over the years—as if either singer’s inimitable vocals were merely swapping their surf-rock wetsuits for a more Nashvillian get up.