AI Makes Strangely Accurate Predictions From Blurry Medical Scans, Alarming Researchers

By James Felton
IFLScience
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research has found that artificial intelligence (AI) analyzing medical scans can identify the race of patients with an astonishing degree of accuracy, while their human counterparts cannot. With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving more algorithms for medical use, the researchers are concerned that AI could end up perpetuating racial biases. They are especially concerned that they could not figure out precisely how the machine-learning models were able to identify race, even from heavily corrupted and low-resolution images.

