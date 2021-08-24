HYCU initiative offers free evaluation for ransomware recovery prospects
Whenever the concept of public service melds into a business initiative for an enterprise and its ecosystem, the result is usually a win-win for everybody. Data backup and recovery provider HYCU is immersed in such a project right now, and the timing couldn't be more spot-on, because it has to do with defending against the increasing number of ransomware attacks on businesses and organizations worldwide. Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.www.zdnet.com
